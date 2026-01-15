Southward Ho!

As many regions in the Eurasian landmass bear the full might of the Northern Hemisphere winter, many bird species fly down to warmer regions in the south to escape the harsh conditions.
Among them are various European and Central Asian species of vulture.
Many of these vultures make their way to the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They utilise the region’s arid lands as wintering grounds for feeding and roosting.
These birds provide ecological benefits by cleaning the environment. However, in recent years, they have begun to face threats from increased dog populations and habitat loss.