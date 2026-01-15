Wildlife & Biodiversity

Southward Ho!

With winter on in full strength across Eurasia, vultures fly down to warmer parts in India to roost
A Cinerous vulture (Left) and a Griffon vulture (Right) in Desert National Park near Jaisalmer.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
As many regions in the Eurasian landmass bear the full might of the Northern Hemisphere winter, many bird species fly down to warmer regions in the south to escape the harsh conditions.

Among them are various European and Central Asian species of vulture.

An Egyptian vulture. These birds fly from colder northern regions to warmer parts in India during the winter.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Many of these vultures make their way to the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They utilise the region’s arid lands as wintering grounds for feeding and roosting.

A flock of Griffon vultures. These birds provide vital ecological services to the area by scavenging dead animals.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

These birds provide ecological benefits by cleaning the environment. However, in recent years, they have begun to face threats from increased dog populations and habitat loss.

