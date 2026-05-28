Spilling the tea on World Dhole Day

You sip your hot morning tea, enjoying the warmth in your hands, thinking about the long day ahead. The blend is great, the aroma perfect, and the temperature is just right. Have you ever thought about the place your tea came from? There may be a fascinating story of survival involved.

Search for ‘tea plantations’ on the internet, and one will find picturesque rolling hills carpeted with mosaics of near-irridiscent green shrubs. If you ever find yourself standing in the midst of one in southern India, the open sea of green with mist hanging thick in the air comes alive with the chirping of birds and the rhythmic clatter of plantation workers. Every which way you turn, it’s the same visual. Tea, tea and more tea. Quaint and charming, yet strangely monotonous. A rather peculiar animal may yet make its presence visible here: the Asiatic wild dog or ‘dhole’.

The dhole is not as popular as its neighbours — the majestic tiger or the sleek leopard. But it is one of the most endangered carnivores in the world. Dholes are group-living animals on a strict protein diet, relying almost exclusively on the meat of other animals for food (hypercarnivory). We have been trying to unravel the secret lives of these enigmatic dogs for close to a decade now. Dholes usually prefer forest habitats and are shy of people. Their presence in human-altered tea and coffee plantations therefore raises a critical question: how do these elusive social carnivores live alongside people? Our recent study sought to find the answer.

Dholes in Valparai

The Valparai plateau in India’s Western Ghats is a mosaic of tea, coffee, cardamom plantations (agroforests) dotted with rainforest fragments. The plateau stands adjacent to the larger Nilgiris landscape that produces upwards of 70,000 tonnes of tea each year, a portion of which is exported out of India.

The plateau is unique in that it blurs the line between the human world and the wild beyond recognition. The 100 sq.mi plateau, almost an island surrounded by forested Protected Areas, is home to over 70,000 people and their livestock. Living alongside the people is a rich diversity of wild animals that includes leopards, sloth bears, elephants, herbivore ungulates, primates, birds and reptilians.

To understand how dholes use this ‘inter-space’ we first painstakingly walked hundreds of miles looking for indirect signs (tracks and feces). We also set up dozens of cameras with motion-sensors, where animals clicked their own photos upon passing by. This allowed us to map areas that were used (or avoided) by the dhole packs of Valparai.

For a finer, more nuanced picture, we measured microhabitat features in different locations where individual dhole packs were seen resting, moving and hunting. We also collected their feces (scats) to examine what they were eating; specifically, we were keen to find out how much of their diet had wild ungulates versus domestic livestock.