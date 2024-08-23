Squid have tiny teeth in their suckers − scientists could use their unique properties to make self-healing materials

When you think of a fearsome, sharp-toothed predator, a squid probably isn’t the first animal that comes to mind. But these complex creatures have sophisticated eyesight , a strong beak to crush shells and agile tentacles that help them snatch up prey.

Oh, and they have teeth in their suckers. The serrated teeth inside the suction cups on their tentacles allow them to latch onto prey.

While most hard tissues in animals are mineralised, with calcium fortifying their bones, shells or teeth, the squids’ sucker teeth are instead composed of structural proteins. Scientists don’t really understand how these teeth are made.