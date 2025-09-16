Sterile measure: Is Maharashtra and Gujarat’s plan to sterilise leopards and prevent conflict with humans feasible?

The birth of an Indian leopard (Panthera pardus fusca) should be a cause for celebration, given that it has long been classified as “endangered” under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) also lists the animal under the Appendix I category, implying it is at risk of extinction. So, when Maharashtra decided to sterilise leopards, it triggered debate.

In early August, the state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar directed the forest department to prepare an action plan for leopard sterilisation within two months. This will be submitted to the Centre.

“If approved, a detailed study on scientific feasibility, distribution of leopard population across geography, estimates and sustained limits of population and other aspects will be commissioned and accordingly a decision will be made," Mungantiwar tells Down To Earth.

“If permitted, Maharashtra will be the first state to engage in sustainable management of population for leopards,” claims Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar.

The state government says controlling the animal’s population is one of the urgent solutions needed to control the rise in leopard-human conflicts. As per the latest national leopard census, Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores-2018, Maharashtra has 1,690 leopards. This is the fourth highest after Madhya Pradesh (3,421 leopards, as per the 2018 census), Gujarat (2,274, as per the state’s estimates in 2023) and Karnataka (1,783, as per the 2018 census).

“The estimates (for the 2018 census) were taken in only 18 states where the tiger population exists, and leopard areas beyond the tiger range were not surveyed,” says H S Singh, former principal chief conservator of forests, Gujarat, and member, National Board of Wildlife.

Leopard Conflict Management in Maharashtra, a report published in 2021, says 332 of the 376 forest ranges have leopards, with 88 per cent of them showing presence of the animal outside protected areas.

The authors note that due to significant increase in irrigation infrastructure, water is available round the year. People have largely switched to water-intensive crops like sugarcane, pomegranate and grapes, which offers dense vegetation for the elusive leopards. This trend is seen in Satara, Solapur, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, with a proliferation of leopards and their prey, wild pigs.

“The population density of leopards has doubled in the past six years, from two-three individuals per 100 sq km to six-seven. Mortality rate of cubs in the natural wild is less than 50 per cent due to threats from other predators. In semi-urban, rural areas and sugarcane fields, survival chances are 75-100 per cent,” Satpute says.

As territories of humans and leopards have practically merged, conflicts are rising. In 2019-20 alone, Maharashtra saw 58 human deaths due to leopards—over half the 97 casualties in 2010-18. Animal casualties were 176 in 2020-21, equal to those in 2016-18, says Singh’s analysis of data from the state chief wildlife warden and Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

In 2021, Gujarat too mooted a sterilisation programme for leopards around Gir National Park, which is yet to be approved by the Centre. The state forest department says leopard population has grown by 63 per cent in 2016-23. Singh’s analysis of state data indicates 48 human deaths in 2018-21 due to conflict with leopards.