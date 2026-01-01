Wildlife & Biodiversity
Stingless bees: World’s first insects with legal rights
Facing threats from climate change, deforestation, pesticides, and invasive honeybees, their decline had gone largely unnoticed — until now
In a global first, stingless bees in the Peruvian Amazon have been granted legal rights. Cultivated by Indigenous communities for centuries, these native bees are vital pollinators that sustain rainforest biodiversity. Facing threats from climate change, deforestation, pesticides, and invasive honeybees, their decline had gone largely unnoticed — until now.
