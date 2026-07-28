Striving for a day’s catch in the Yamuna on a monsoon morning

A fisherman casts his line in the rain near Okhla Barrage in Delhi, as dark skies and churning waters frame a determined search for the day’s catch.
During the summer monsoon, the Yamuna, otherwise an ‘almost’ dead river, comes back to life in the national capital.
As water from its catchment areas upstream reaches Delhi, fish and other aquatic life spawn and are caught by fishers.
However, the fish stocks in the Yamuna face a precarious existence as they are severely threatened due to heavy industrial and domestic pollution (look at the toxic froth in these photographs), low environmental water flow, and periodic mass mortality events.