Symbol of Silent Valley

In the 1970-80s, the Kerala State Electricity Board proposed a hydroelectric dam across the Kunthipuzha river in Silent Valley. The project threatened to submerge the pristine rainforests of Silent Valley, one of the last continuous habitats of the lion-tailed macaque. Scientists, students and local communities united to stop the project in one of India’s earliest major environmental movements, and made the primate a symbol of the fragile interconnectedness of life in the Western Ghats.

In 1983, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi cancelled the project and declared the area a national park. The movement became a landmark in India’s environmental history and the macaque, once a symbol of vulnerability, became a beacon of hope. But now this “lion of the rainforest”, as the macaque is called owing to its dark fur, silver-white mane and tufted tail, has once again become one of India’s rarest and most endangered primates. Older assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimated 3,000-3,500 individuals in the wild. Recent research, however, suggests fewer than 2,500 remain across the Western Ghats. Expanding plantations, roads, tourism and scattered land-use changes have created a mosaic of forest fragments that isolates macaque populations and restricts gene flow.

Over the last decade, joint surveys by the forest departments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have begun systematically verifying populations, mapping genetic diversity and locating dwelling forests. The surveys confirm that Silent Valley still supports the largest known cluster. Smaller but viable groups persist in the Anamalai, Nelliampathy and Agasthyamalai ranges. Karnataka’s central Western Ghats retain small populations around Kudremukh and the Sharavathi valley, while Tamil Nadu’s Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve holds isolated troops. Researchers say that although presence is confirmed across three states, there is no recent peer-reviewed estimate of mature breeding individuals, underlining how difficult field monitoring remains in evergreen rainforest habitat.