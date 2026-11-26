Tanzania has one of the largest livestock populations in Africa and a large share of the country’s cattle is owned by the Sukuma and Maasai communities.

Government officials and settled communities widely see these pastoralists’ mobile way of life as outdated, and some conservationists blame them for degrading the environment and competing with wildlife for dwindling resources.

Many livestock herders have been evicted to make way for large-scale farming and conservation projects.

Tanzanian herders’ access to animal healthcare has also reduced. Since the 1980s, economic reforms backed by international lenders such as the International Monetary Fund have led to cuts in publicly funded veterinary services. Government veterinary stores and clinics closed in the 1990s, leaving animal healthcare largely to the private sector.

Today, about 40 per cent of Tanzania’s veterinary experts are concentrated in the cities of Dar es Salaam and Morogoro, where they serve farmers who can afford to pay, or hold administrative roles in government.

As a medical anthropologist, I wanted to understand how pastoralists manage the health of their animals in these conditions. For my research in Tanzania’s Kilombero district in 2019, I interviewed 58 livestock keepers, village leaders and government officials, held six focus group discussions and spent time in herding families.