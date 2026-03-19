The big, good wolves of Yellowstone 

Winter turns Yellowstone National Park into a desolate and silent universe. Snow weaves white magic to cover hill, dale and trees, conniving against the camouflage of grey wolves. Suddenly they have no choice but to come into clear focus, etched out sharply against the blinding white slopes, evidently the best time to catch a glimpse of them.

We were going to twine along the only open ribbon of road stretching across the Blacktail Plateau and Lamar Valley to the village of Silver Gate and onto Cooke City, a 57-mile-long mountainous stretch, in pursuit of wolves.

‘Before men ruled the earth, there were wolves’ goes the saying.

Once abundant in North America, they were hunted, trapped and poisoned to protect livestock and for their valuable pelts. In 1926, the last wolves born in Yellowstone were shot. Canada came to the rescue seven decades later. Fifteen wolves from Canada were released in Yellowstone in the winter of 1995 in the first tranche.

The year 2025 marked the 30th anniversary of their return to Yellowstone. Wolf reintroduction, though controversial and fought tooth and nail up until the moment before their cages were opened to release them in the Park, is one of the greatest wildlife conservation success stories of the last 50 years.

The wolf has been termed “the most polarising animal in the West”. Listing or delisting on the endangered species list has been influenced more by politics and less by science. Legal battles and varying state rules continue. They have been removed from the endangered list in Yellowstone. Controversy still reigns, with conservationists arguing that they are yet to be fully recovered.

Wolves are inextricably stitched into the tapestry of Yellowstone’s ecosystem. Without wolves, ungulates exploded and munched off the vegetation. Yellowstone river had shrunk due to extensive riverbank grazing and aquatic creatures had begun to vanish.

Keeping the deer away from the riverbank fell to the reintroduced wolves, allowing the riverbank to stabilise and prevent soil erosion, which in turn led the river to flow freely and change course for the better. Repercussions were felt up and down the Park’s food chain.

There are more than 100 wolves in the park in around 10 packs. Numbers never went far above this due to low survival rate of pups and those knocked off during savage inter-pack battles. Wapiti Lake pack is the largest pack at present, with 25 odd members.

Yellowstone’s famous resident wolf-watcher

Deep river-cut and glacier-carved valleys, creeks and canyons fold across the volcanic plateau, piled with layers of snow. Rocky mountain ranges loom beyond. Pursuit of a hundred odd wolves in an area over two million acres of this description struck ice-cold despair in our hearts.

Reading our minds, our guide threw in a story about Yellowstone’s most famous inhabitant, more celebrated than wolves themselves. Rick Mcintyre, a retired National Park ranger who had spent forty years watching wolves in America’s National parks, interacting with visitors and explaining what they were seeing. By a happy coincidence, Mcintyre’s arrival in Yellowstone had narrowly preceded that of the reintroduced wolves. Ever since, he has watched, chronicled and dedicated his life to the wolves with unflinching perseverance.

Living at the edge of Silver Gate village, he was the first to drive out to the Park every dawn and barely ever exited the Park. It was clear that with able help from one of the foremost experts on wolf behaviour, we were almost guaranteed to a sighting or more, once we reached Lamar Valley near Cooke City.

Challenges of sighting wolves

To ensure safety of man and beast, Yellowstone mandates humans to maintain a distance of at least 100 metres from wolves. Hence vehicles are equipped with spotting scopes, which are tripod-mounted telescopes, to help draw the wolves closer.

Wolf locations are constantly tracked by guides and park officials and communicated through radios. Whenever a signal came through about pack whereabouts close by, we halted and our guide set up his scope. Unfortunately, during the first couple days, our efforts to encounter wolves came up short.

We drifted to the northern part of the Park towards Cooke City on the southern fringes of the Beartooth mountain range. This gold mining town is famous for being the coldest, snowiest town in Montana averaging seventeen feet of snow each year, but also for being the gateway to the Lamar Valley, America’s Serengeti!