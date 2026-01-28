The camel that once connected India to the world

The stars of this year’s Republic Day parade were not machines or missiles, but two camels that once connected India to the world.

On Republic Day, two Bactrian camels named Galwan and Nubra walked down Kartavya Path in New Delhi. As part of the Animal Contingent in the Republic Day Parade, they marched alongside Zanskar ponies, indigenous Army dogs and raptors led by the Remount and Veterinary Corps.

But these camels were not just ceremonial participants. They helped connect China and India, shaping the flow of people, goods and ideas across Eurasia.

