The Dubare Elephant Camp tragedy exposes a deeper crisis

When the May 18th incident occurred, tourists were interacting closely with the elephants in the presence of mahouts. It is normal to expect that most tourists might not know about musth in elephants (a time of heightened aggression in males), the chronic stress faced by captive elephants, or that most captives were once wild. When a trusted state authority offers such experiences, many tourists believe they are safe and sometimes assume this is ethically acceptable.

Following the incident, the state forest minister announced new rules: no bathing, no feeding and no close contact with elephants. But it is important to ask why such basic safety measures were absent until tragedy struck. It should have been the norm, given the expected unpredictable responses of captive animals.

What needs to be considered is also that most captive elephants in Dubare have complex histories that add additional dimensions and challenges to their captive lives and, hence, their interactions with humans.

The history of capture & captivity in Dubare

Most elephants at Dubare are wild individuals brought in on suspicion of involvement in human-wildlife interactions and then tamed for captivity. I say ‘suspicion’ because most captures are frequent and ad hoc. In most cases, there is no proof the elephant caused the incident before capture.

For example, elephant Kanjan was captured in Hassan in 2014 and Marthanda more recently, in 2023. To understand the transition these elephants undergo, imagine placing a wild elephant who lived 50 years in the wild and endured 3 years of rigorous taming into captivity, surrounded by hundreds of tourists and other captive elephants.

Following recent events, after Kanjan attacked Marthanda, the forest minister has directed the forest department not to use Kanjan for future Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Kanjan, like most captured elephants in Dubare, has participated in Dasara. He has been part of the festivals for the past 3 years, replacing Parthasarathy, who was also captured from Hassan in 2014.