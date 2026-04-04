The last dance

The Bengal florican is a bustard mostly found in the seasonally inundated alluvial grasslands of the Gangetic-Brahmaputra plains of India and Nepal. It is a medium-sized bird of these unique landscapes dominated by grasses such as Imperata cylindrica, Saccharum spontaneum, Saccharum bengalense and Desmostachya bipinnata.

Medium-sized it might be, but the Florican is nevertheless one of these grasslands’ most striking denizens.

The male bird shows black plumage, with a crest and elongated display feathers that are raised during courtship, and white wing patches become visible in flight. It is during courtship that the male becomes the cynosure of all eyes. It makes vertical leaps, wing movements and vocalisations. And it does all this along with other males, a behaviour known as “lekking”, to establish territories and attract females.

This “dancer of the grasslands” is known as ulu-mo’ra in Assamese and daotriling in Bodo. In India, key strongholds include Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh and several sites across Assam—Manas, Kaziranga, Orang, and Dibru-Saikhowa National Parks—along with smaller but important grassland fragments such as Bhairabkunda Reserve Forest, Amarpur and the riverine islands of Majuli as well as Sadiya in the upper Brahmaputra valley. A notable population persists within the Kokilabari Agriculture Farm bordering Manas National Park, reflecting the species’ use of agricultural edges. Additional riverine grasslands in Arunachal Pradesh also support occurrences. Beyond India and Nepal, the only remaining population, of a second subspecies known as Houbaropsis blandini, survives in the Tonle Sap floodplain of Cambodia.

But the grasslands of India and Nepal are losing this unique species, even as they themselves vanish. Land conversion, expansion of agriculture, annual grassland burning, overgrazing, encroachment, change of river course, fragmentation from infrastructure development, invasive plant species and fire mismanagement have altered grassland structure. Grasslands provide foraging sites, display grounds, and nesting cover to the Florican.