The ‘Maya magic’ of Tadoba’s enigmatic queen: Inside the life of a tigress who became an icon
If Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is a kingdom, Maya was its undisputed, long-reigning Empress. In Maya: The Biography of a Tiger, Anant Sonawane, journalist turned communications officer for Tadoba, offers a definitive, moving, and visually stunning tribute to the tigress who became the global face of Indian wildlife.
The book traces the meteoric and often heartbreaking rise of the tigress born with the distinct “M” marking on her shoulder. Her story begins in tragedy, with the death of her mother, Leela, leaving Maya orphaned before she was fully equipped for independence.
Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the book is the exploration of Maya’s calculated intelligence alongside behaviour and apparent adaptability.
In a landscape dominated by competing males, Maya was observed mating with multiple tigers shortly after giving birth to obscure paternity and reduce the risk of her cubs being killed. Sonawane also suggests that Maya showed an unusual ability to respond to threats in her territory, including interactions involving rival males such as Gabbar and Matkasur.
The book also captures her role as a mother. She raised cubs in a high-risk environment and pushed them to learn quickly in order to survive. The author addresses the criticisms often leveled against her by researchers that she was a “careless” mother or that she failed to significantly grow the tiger population, and reframes her story as one of unprecedented pressure.
Unlike other famous tigresses, Maya’s territory was the most resource-rich expanse in Tadoba, making it a constant target. She frequently faced up to five male tigers simultaneously. While other tigresses might have retreated to safer, leaner areas to save their cubs, Maya chose to hold her ground for 11 years, defending a “precious empire” that neither her mother nor grandmother could keep.
The book does not shy away from conflict — territorial disputes, loss of cubs, and even human casualties linked to Maya. Sonawane even provides a necessary defense regarding the four human casualties linked to her. By detailing the circumstances, like positions that mimic prey, he dismantles the “man-eater” myth with facts, noting how she lived peacefully alongside patrolling forest staff for years.
Sonawane also constantly urges readers to not apply labels like “good” or “bad” for the behaviour of wild animals. The author thankfully avoids the common trap of over-sentimentalising his subject; while the book is deeply endearing, it stays grounded in biology. He paints a “true picture” of big cats as creatures of instinct, strategy, and raw power rather than Disneyfied versions of themselves.
“Maya effect” on conservation
The book also reflects the wider fascination Maya inspired. It includes a foreword by famed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and blurbs by politicians Uddhav Thackeray and actor Raveen Tandon, capturing how widely her story resonated.
While purists might argue that Maya’s biological contribution was limited (raising only two male cubs to adulthood), Sonawane argues her economic and emotional contribution was peerless. Her ease around humans made her a “celebrity,” drawing millions of tourists whose revenue directly funded the forest department’s protection efforts. The ripple of awareness she created turned casual tourists into lifelong conservationists. Sonawane frequently reminds us of her massive fan following, and the interest it brought to Tadoba.
Reading this book feels like being invited into the private journal of a forest insider. It captures her charm in slow motion, covering multiple facets of her charming personality, with the inclusion of lovely, candid pictures that make it feel like a hybrid between a biography and a coffee-table book.
From her sharp anger at the glare of flash photography to the quiet grief of losing her mother and litters; from the chilling sight of her playing with prey to the heart-melting image of her son playfully grabbing her arm, the Maya magic enamours you, pulling you deep into the soul of Tadoba’s most enigmatic queen.