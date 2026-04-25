The ‘Maya magic’ of Tadoba’s enigmatic queen: Inside the life of a tigress who became an icon

If Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is a kingdom, Maya was its undisputed, long-reigning Empress. In Maya: The Biography of a Tiger, Anant Sonawane, journalist turned communications officer for Tadoba, offers a definitive, moving, and visually stunning tribute to the tigress who became the global face of Indian wildlife.

The book traces the meteoric and often heartbreaking rise of the tigress born with the distinct “M” marking on her shoulder. Her story begins in tragedy, with the death of her mother, Leela, leaving Maya orphaned before she was fully equipped for independence.

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the book is the exploration of Maya’s calculated intelligence alongside behaviour and apparent adaptability.

In a landscape dominated by competing males, Maya was observed mating with multiple tigers shortly after giving birth to obscure paternity and reduce the risk of her cubs being killed. Sonawane also suggests that Maya showed an unusual ability to respond to threats in her territory, including interactions involving rival males such as Gabbar and Matkasur.

The book also captures her role as a mother. She raised cubs in a high-risk environment and pushed them to learn quickly in order to survive. The author addresses the criticisms often leveled against her by researchers that she was a “careless” mother or that she failed to significantly grow the tiger population, and reframes her story as one of unprecedented pressure.

Unlike other famous tigresses, Maya’s territory was the most resource-rich expanse in Tadoba, making it a constant target. She frequently faced up to five male tigers simultaneously. While other tigresses might have retreated to safer, leaner areas to save their cubs, Maya chose to hold her ground for 11 years, defending a “precious empire” that neither her mother nor grandmother could keep.

The book does not shy away from conflict — territorial disputes, loss of cubs, and even human casualties linked to Maya. Sonawane even provides a necessary defense regarding the four human casualties linked to her. By detailing the circumstances, like positions that mimic prey, he dismantles the “man-eater” myth with facts, noting how she lived peacefully alongside patrolling forest staff for years.

Sonawane also constantly urges readers to not apply labels like “good” or “bad” for the behaviour of wild animals. The author thankfully avoids the common trap of over-sentimentalising his subject; while the book is deeply endearing, it stays grounded in biology. He paints a “true picture” of big cats as creatures of instinct, strategy, and raw power rather than Disneyfied versions of themselves.