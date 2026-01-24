The odd feline

If the Earth’s history were squeezed into a single hour, cats would stroll in only during the last five seconds. They arrived late on the evolutionary stage, when seas were rising and falling, and land bridges briefly stitched continents together before severing them again. Early cat ancestors, specialised meat-eaters, rushed into the niche this churn created. As continents joined and split, populations were split and evolved into new species: lions on African savannahs, pumas in the Americas and fishing cats in Asian wetlands. Because this evolutionary burst was short and intense, all cats still look like close relatives.

Most of these relatives want nothing to do with water. The fishing cat is the misfit. Built for mud and water, it has semi-webbed feet for wading through slush, a water-resistant coat, a thick tail that works like a rudder, and half-retractile claws that grip in slippery wetlands. Even its ears are adapted: inner ear lobules plug the ear openings when the animal dives, keeping water out as it stalks fish below the surface. Evolution has quite literally tuned this cat to wetlands.

In India, its westernmost limit lies in the Indus basin. From there it follows the Ganga river system through the Terai of India and Nepal; spreads across the vast Ganga–Brahmaputra plains and delta of West Bengal and Bangladesh; and extends south along the Mahanadi, Godavari and Krishna basins, which mark the southern edge of its distribution in the country. These floodplains and deltas have mothered civilisations; fed agriculture and fisheries. Today, more than four-fifths of the fishing cat’s range lies in such human-dominated terrain. The species survives in leftover wetlands: the marsh behind a factory, the swamp along a highway, the reed-beds between shrimp ponds and paddy fields. But while people across these regions have multiplied, fishing cats have not.

Globally, it is now listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The main reason is simple but brutal: its habitat is disappearing or being degraded beyond use.