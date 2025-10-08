The remarkable rise of eBird — the world’s biggest citizen science project

New information

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has been one of the most influential organisations in the world when it comes to encouraging people to engage in natural history projects. While some form of amateur involvement in science projects has been around since 1900, when the Audubon Society organised the first Christmas Bird Count, it was the Cornell Lab that formalised citizen science as a sound and reliable means of collecting data on birds.

It didn’t take much thought to realise that one of the richest sources of information about birds resided in the notebooks virtually every birder has kept, often from childhood. It’s a given that birdwatchers list everything. The problem is that zillions of such notebooks sit forgotten in drawers or in dusty boxes in the attic.

If only all of that information could be gathered together, organised in sensible ways and then made available to anyone who wanted to use it. What a resource that would be!

After lots of trials and discussion, a small team at the Lab came up with the idea of eBird. It started in a humble way back in 2002, as simply somewhere birders could store their records in a central location.

Today, “humble” is no longer an appropriate description. In 2022, its 20th anniversary year, a total of more than 1.3 billion records had been received from more than 820,000 participants. In the month of August this year, reports eBird , 123,000 birders submitted 1.6 million lists of sightings. It has now hit a total of 2 billion bird observations since inception.

The amount of information now available on species from all over the world is almost impossible to comprehend. A range of studies based on this data have already been undertaken. There is almost no end to the questions that can be asked. Undoubtedly, detailed investigations are going to transform many ideas we currently have about birds.

Already, hundreds of studies using this information have been published (and listed on the eBird website under “ Science ”), providing details on bird behaviour and movements — for example, the surprising movement of birds into the massive new cities in China, where parks are established before the people move in.

On the other hand, the data is showing in sobering detail how the abundance of many species is changing, almost always downwards.

As the animations of the koel migrations revealed, the level of detail now available is extraordinary. And yes, fancy technology has enabled stunning visual presentations, while supercomputers search for patterns and anomalies.

But it’s important to remember all this is only possible because untrained, ordinary folks from literally every country in the world have been willing to sign up and send in their sightings. eBird is now by far the biggest citizen science project ever undertaken.

But you have to ask: Why? Why are so many people enthusiastically participating in something most are unlikely to use themselves? Although the eBird database is available, for free, to anyone with a legitimate reason to use it, it’s mainly academics, researchers, professional ornithologists, environmental scientists and consultants who do so.

Not so Dawn Muir, who just visited “her” patch, a small wetland she visits early every Thursday morning, after consulting eBird.