The Sundarbans hold immense promise for bird watching tourism; yet this potential remains largely unexplored

The Sundarbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest, spreading across 10,000 square kilometres in India and Bangladesh. This dynamic deltaic landscape is characterised by a sprawling cluster of rivers, creeks, and hundreds of islands. It is shaped by sediment deposited by the rivers Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Meghna (in Bangladesh). Of the 102 islands, 54 are inhabited by people and the rest remain cloaked in forest. This largest protected wetland of India is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Sundarbans was designated a Ramsar site in 2019 to promote its conservation and sustainable use.

In the summer of 2021, I visited the Sundarbans in West Bengal. The second wave of COVID-19 was intensifying. I was racing to finish field data collection for my PhD research before the announcement of another lockdown. However, finding my study subjects (tourists visiting Sundarbans) became harder due to the pandemic and the scorching summer. So, I turned to nature to keep my spirits up.

The Sundarbans harbours exceptional biodiversity. The protected areas across the Sundarbans landscape collectively form a Tiger Reserve, currently ranked second largest in India. According to the latest estimates, there are approximately 101 Bengal tigers in the protected forest. Yet, tiger sightings are relatively rare during a boat safari (which is currently the most popular way to explore the landscape) compared to other popular tiger reserves like Kanha in Madhya Pradesh, Tadoba in Maharashtra, and Ranthambore in Rajasthan. Nonetheless, more than 200,000 tourists visit this remarkable landscape annually. This generates Rs 20-30 million (US $240,000 to $360,000) in revenue from entry fees alone. Unlike many popular Indian destinations, the Sundarbans’ main attraction isn’t charismatic large mammals but the vast mangrove forest and its tranquil, soothing atmosphere. Other common sightings during a boat safari include saltwater crocodiles, spotted deer, and rhesus macaques. Asian water monitor lizards are also frequently encountered, especially while exploring villages in the Sundarbans.

Beyond its mammals and reptiles, what makes this landscape truly exceptional is its stunning bird diversity. This avian paradise was my constant source of inspiration. Fittingly, the village where I stayed was named Pakhiralay which means “the abode of birds”. In 2021, the Zoological Survey of India documented over 400 bird species in the Sundarbans. This represents nearly a third of India’s avian diversity. The rich diversity makes the region a true heaven for ornithologists and bird enthusiasts, offering rewarding sightings year-round. Bird watching tourism in India is still gaining momentum and hasn’t yet reached the popularity seen in some developing South American countries like Costa Rica, Colombia, Brazil, and Ecuador. Currently, only a handful of destinations in India are well-known among tourists for bird watching. Among the most prominent are Keoladeo (Bharatpur) in Rajasthan and Ranganathittu in Karnataka, each drawing over 100,000 visitors annually.

From tiny flower peckers to majestic eagles, the Sundarbans offers an unmatched bird watching experience. Among its rich avian diversity are eight of the 12 kingfisher species found in India. The region also shelters rare birds with limited geographic distribution, such as the Buffy Fish-Owl, Brown-Winged Kingfisher and Mangrove Pitta. The latter two are classified as ‘Near Threatened’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. Remarkably, the rarest and least known ‘Critically Endangered’ water bird, Masked Finfoot, teetering on the brink of extinction, also finds its home here.

I visited the Sundarbans in summer and was thrilled to add many lifers (those magical first-time bird sightings that make birdwatchers squeal louder than the birds themselves). These went straight into my eBird list, a popular online platform for recording bird observations. I can only imagine the spectacle in winter (November to February), when migratory birds arrive from regions as far as north of Europe and Asia. Shorebird species like the Pacific Golden Plover and Great Knot (a threatened bird species) which travels from its Arctic and North Asian breeding grounds to spend the non-breeding season in South and Southeast Asia, grace these wetlands. Alongside them, duck species such as the Ruddy Shelduck and Northern Pintail, as well as the ‘Near Threatened’ shorebird Black-tailed Godwit, find a seasonal refuge in this rich habitat.

Birds are easier to spot both on boat safaris as well as while walking through the islands. With its rich avian diversity, the Sundarbans holds immense promise for bird watching tourism. Yet this potential remains largely unexplored. Watch towers and canopy walks within the tiger reserve at sites like Dobanki, Sujnekhali, and Sudhanyakhali do provide potential bird watching vantage points. But they are primarily used for enjoying aerial views of the landscape and spotting larger wildlife.

Bird watching tourism can create alternate livelihood opportunities for local communities and help diversify their local economies. These communities currently struggle with high poverty, driven by environmental vulnerability and poor basic infrastructure. A study conducted in Alaska, North America, a renowned bird watching destination, revealed that bird tourism supports around 4,000 jobs. It also generates approximately $326 million in revenue, contributing nearly one per cent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product. Simple measures like displaying posters of commonly seen birds on boats and in resorts/homestays can aid in spreading knowledge. Training local boat operators and guides in bird identification and ecological knowledge can greatly enhance the tourist experience during safaris and guided walks. Bird watching requires minimal gear: a pair of binoculars and a visual guide to Sundarbans birds or apps like eBird and Merlin (for identifying bird species). Creating bird checklists offer visitors a sense of fulfillment which could counter the common “I didn’t see anything during safari” sentiment. It also contributes to monitoring bird diversity, empowering tourists as citizen scientists and turning tourism into a tool for science and conservation. Engaging tourists with ‘less charismatic’ species like birds can lead to broader biodiversity conservation benefits. Day trips to the Sundarbans can be a powerful way for schools in West Bengal and other states to immerse children in bird watching, encouraging early environmental awareness and developing lifelong skills in observation and mindfulness. Together, these elements contribute to the true meaning of responsible tourism.

Embracing the avian wonders of the Sundarbans could help diversify its tourism appeal and lead to greater recognition and preservation of the region’s often overlooked bird diversity.