The Sunita Narain Show: What are the complexities of human-wildlife conflicts?

Wild animals are destroying crops and adding massively to the economic losses of farmers. In many parts of India, farming is becoming unviable because of marauding animals. There is now a war involving not only big mammals such as tigers, elephants and leopards, but also wild boars, nilgai and other ungulates and, most damaging of all, monkeys. This is a fact, but one that we are not willing to discuss, let alone resolve. The conservation community would like to avoid this discussion; for them—perhaps rightly so—if there is a conflict, the fault lies at the doorstep of humans.

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