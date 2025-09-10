The surprising recovery of once-rare birds

In Ontario, merlin populations have increased 3.5% per year over the past half-century, an explosive rate of increase .

Where I live in the Saint Lawrence Valley of New York, nearly every village has a pair nesting in an old crow nest at the top of a tall Norway spruce tree today. The loud ki-ki-kee of a territorial pair becomes a familiar sound when they’re in the area.

Why did merlin populations grow and spread so rapidly?

Exposure to the pesticide DDT in the 1960s weakened the shells of eggs laid by merlins and other raptors, and fewer of their chicks survived. Their numbers plummeted as a result. When the US and Canada began restricting DDT in the early 1970s — and other pesticides — it was possible for merlins to successfully breed once again in areas with extensive agriculture.

The indiscriminate shooting of birds of prey like the merlin has also declined. In the late 1800s, with farmers upset about losing poultry to raptors, Pennsylvania offered 50-cent bounties for the heads of merlins and other hawks and owls and paid $90,000 over two years. People gathered at migratory passages, such as Hawk Mountain , to shoot birds of prey.

Ending bounty programs and enforcing laws prohibiting shooting helped stop this. More importantly, people became aware of the ecological value and beauty of raptors and turned against killing them. Today, Hawk Mountain is a site for birdwatching rather than bird-shooting.

Merlins may have also gotten some help from a large increase in urban-breeding crows. Merlins do not build their own nests but instead move into old crow nests . And it appears that merlins have adapted to the presence of humans, as well.

Pileated woodpecker: The need for big trees

Another bird that has dramatically increased in population and range is the pileated woodpecker. These black-and-white woodpeckers, recognizable for their bright red crest, are large — about the size of a crow.

The two other large woodpecker species in North America — the ivory-billed and imperial woodpeckers — are likely extinct today.