The unsung tigerwallahs of a corridor: An unknown scheme and its equally unknown heroes

This exemplifies a hybrid approach, very much desired in our times. For instance, when we were at Khairi, a village elder suspected that the tiger that had brought down the ox was an ‘evil spirit,’ one that could change form and size. Kumre engaged the elder in the shared Gondi dialect. ”It might be a tigress with cubs,” Kumre politely pointed to impressions of varying sizes on the forest floor. ”The cubs might have carried away the head of the ox,” he politely added.

No sooner had the above conversation died out than we heard a few muffled cries in the distance. When Kumre and I rushed in the direction they were coming from, we discovered that it was Bhuvesh Yadav, the ox’s owner. Bhuvesh had trenched upon the head of his ox. This had proven to be the final nail for a man who was already aching over his loss. ‘My ox had a very beautiful face,’ the youngish Yadav whispered. If Kumre had shunned beliefs of evil spirits only a little while ago, he now sought to console Yadav in a manner that was entrenched in local beliefs. ”Nothing happens without the permission of Banjari, even a leaf cannot stir without her will in this forest, what to say of a tiger quenching its hunger?”Kumre solemnly expressed. This charity of a few words, centred around a prominent forest goddess, worked like magic, and Yadav slowly gathered himself.

An auxiliary force

If the IRS has provided the fertile grounds for such a synthesis of worldviews, scientific and indigenous, it has also done a great deal of good for state-society relations beyond the site of immediate human-wildlife conflict. Whereas no cases of poisoning have been reported from the corridor in the longest time, local angst, if any, shows an increasing tendency to get (re-)directed at the forest department, with the chowkidar being the first and most immediate target. This transpired mostly when the forest department was not able to present itself in due time. “Once the tiger has eaten up the cattle, there is no evidence left, then the forest department will suspect us of making a false (farzi) case,” a herder at Khairi shared. Perhaps this was the reason that the likes of Ganesh were the most relieved on the arrival of an IRS team member. ”Had bhaiya (i.e., Kumre) not come on time, these people would not have been so kind and respectful to me,” Ganesh shared on the side lines.