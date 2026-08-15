This Independence Day, get to know about Zanskari ponies, the silent warriors of Siachen

The story explores the Zanskari pony, an indigenous Ladakhi breed that has become a silent warrior on the Siachen Glacier, carrying supplies, supporting logistics and even returning waste from remote posts.
Endangered due to modernisation and declining traditional breeding, the ponies’ unique resilience has turned the Indian Army into a key custodian, highlighting conservation as a matter of heritage and national identity.
Every country has symbols of courage and endurance. Some wear uniforms, some fly aircraft, and some sail the seas. Yet, among India’s most remarkable servants is a silent warrior that neither speaks nor seeks recognition.
It is the humble Zanskari pony.
Native to the remote Zanskar Valley of Ladakh, the Zanskari pony is one of India’s few indigenous equine breeds. For centuries, these sturdy mountain animals have been woven into the social, cultural, and economic fabric of Ladakh. They carried traders across high mountain passes, transported families through harsh winters, supported farmers in remote villages, and featured prominently in local traditions, including the region’s celebrated horse polo.
Today, however, this magnificent breed stands at a crossroads.
Modernisation, mechanisation of agriculture, improved road connectivity, and changing economic patterns have reduced dependence on horses across the Himalayan region. Traditional breeding practices that once sustained healthy populations are gradually disappearing. As a result, the Zanskari pony, despite its remarkable qualities, is witnessing a steady decline in numbers.
According to the 20th Livestock Census, the population of Zanskari ponies was approximately 6,600 animals, placing the breed in the endangered category. Preliminary trends emerging from the 21st Livestock Census indicate a worrying decline in the overall horse and pony population of India, reinforcing concerns about the future of indigenous equine breeds.
The decline is particularly alarming because the Zanskari pony is not merely another horse breed. It is a unique genetic resource that has evolved over centuries to survive and perform in one of the harshest environments on earth.
Compact, strong and exceptionally resilient, the Zanskari pony thrives in extreme cold and high-altitude conditions. It requires comparatively little maintenance, survives on sparse feed resources, drinks freezing water without hesitation, and possesses extraordinary stamina. Unlike many larger horse breeds, it rarely requires elaborate care and remains remarkably disease resistant.
These characteristics make it invaluable not only to local communities but also to the Indian Army.
Since 2011, Zanskari ponies have been employed extensively in the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield. In an era dominated by sophisticated technology, satellites, drones and advanced logistics systems, these indigenous animals continue to perform tasks that no machine can reliably accomplish.
Operating at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, often in temperatures plunging below minus 40 degrees Celsius, Zanskari ponies routinely transport essential supplies to troops deployed in remote locations. Carrying heavy loads across steep gradients, icy tracks and glaciated terrain, they play a vital role in sustaining military logistics, complementing helicopters and vehicles employed in the challenging high-altitude environment. Their contribution goes far beyond the transportation of stores.
These animals support operational logistics, sustain isolated posts, assist patrols in inaccessible areas and contribute to environmental preservation by carrying waste back from forward locations. In doing so, they help maintain the fragile ecology of the glacier while enabling troops to remain operational in some of the most challenging conditions known to humankind.
For soldiers deployed alongside them, these ponies are more than animals. They are trusted companions and dependable partners in mission accomplishment.
Over the years, numerous Zanskari ponies have served with distinction on the glacier. Some have made the ultimate sacrifice while supporting operations in extreme weather and difficult terrain. Their service, though rarely acknowledged publicly, has contributed directly to sustaining military presence in one of the world’s most strategically important regions.
Despite such contributions, the breed has remained largely unknown outside military and equine circles.
A rare moment of national recognition came during the Republic Day Parade of 2026 when Zanskari ponies marched on Kartavya Path before millions of viewers across the country. For many Indians, it was the first glimpse of these extraordinary animals that quietly serve the nation far away from public attention.
In recognition of their exemplary service, two Zanskari ponies, Sia and Norbu, were awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card. The honour was symbolic but significant. It acknowledged not merely two animals, but an entire breed whose contribution to national service has often gone unnoticed.
The importance of preserving the Zanskari Pony extends beyond military utility.
Every indigenous breed represents centuries of natural selection, adaptation and cultural association. Once lost, such genetic heritage cannot be recreated. The extinction of an indigenous breed is not merely the loss of an animal; it is the loss of history, biodiversity, traditional knowledge and national identity.
Recognising this responsibility, the Indian Army has emerged as one of the most important custodians of the Zanskari pony. At a location within the Siachen Brigade area, at an altitude of approximately 10,500 feet, the Army operates one of the world’s highest equine breeding and training establishments. Through systematic breeding, scientific management and operational employment, it is helping preserve and strengthen the breed while simultaneously meeting operational requirements in the high Himalayas.
This effort represents a unique example of conservation through utilisation.
Rather than preserving the breed solely in isolation, the Army has ensured that these animals continue to perform the role for which nature designed them. As a result, the Zanskari pony remains relevant, productive and valued.
Yet the future of the breed cannot rest on the shoulders of the Indian Army alone.
Conservation of the Zanskari pony requires a collective national effort involving government agencies, research institutions, local communities, conservation organisations and citizens. Increased awareness, scientific breeding programmes, support to local breeders and recognition of the breed’s strategic and cultural significance are essential if it is to survive and flourish.
As India celebrates its Independence Day, we honour not only those who safeguard our freedom but also the silent companions who continue to serve alongside them in the nation’s most challenging frontiers. Among India’s equine heroes, the Zanskari pony stands apart for its resilience, loyalty and quiet dedication, carrying forward a legacy of service to the nation amid the harshest conditions of the Himalayas.
As India looks towards a future shaped by technology and innovation, it must also remember the silent warriors that continue to serve in its most remote frontiers.
For high above the clouds, amidst the ice and snow of Siachen, the Zanskari pony still walks beside the Indian soldier, carrying loads, sustaining operations and preserving a legacy that deserves to endure for generations.
The story of the Zanskari pony is not merely a story about horses.
It is a story of service, sacrifice, survival and national heritage.
And it is a story that deserves to be told.
Major Kiran Poodari is a veterinarian with the Indian Army
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth