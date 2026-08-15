This Independence Day, get to know about Zanskari ponies, the silent warriors of Siachen

Every country has symbols of courage and endurance. Some wear uniforms, some fly aircraft, and some sail the seas. Yet, among India’s most remarkable servants is a silent warrior that neither speaks nor seeks recognition.

It is the humble Zanskari pony.

Native to the remote Zanskar Valley of Ladakh, the Zanskari pony is one of India’s few indigenous equine breeds. For centuries, these sturdy mountain animals have been woven into the social, cultural, and economic fabric of Ladakh. They carried traders across high mountain passes, transported families through harsh winters, supported farmers in remote villages, and featured prominently in local traditions, including the region’s celebrated horse polo.

Today, however, this magnificent breed stands at a crossroads.

Modernisation, mechanisation of agriculture, improved road connectivity, and changing economic patterns have reduced dependence on horses across the Himalayan region. Traditional breeding practices that once sustained healthy populations are gradually disappearing. As a result, the Zanskari pony, despite its remarkable qualities, is witnessing a steady decline in numbers.

According to the 20th Livestock Census, the population of Zanskari ponies was approximately 6,600 animals, placing the breed in the endangered category. Preliminary trends emerging from the 21st Livestock Census indicate a worrying decline in the overall horse and pony population of India, reinforcing concerns about the future of indigenous equine breeds.

A unique genetic resource

The decline is particularly alarming because the Zanskari pony is not merely another horse breed. It is a unique genetic resource that has evolved over centuries to survive and perform in one of the harshest environments on earth.

Compact, strong and exceptionally resilient, the Zanskari pony thrives in extreme cold and high-altitude conditions. It requires comparatively little maintenance, survives on sparse feed resources, drinks freezing water without hesitation, and possesses extraordinary stamina. Unlike many larger horse breeds, it rarely requires elaborate care and remains remarkably disease resistant.