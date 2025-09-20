Three generations of this Kashmiri family have been involved in hangul protection

Kashif Farooq Bhat, a 24-year-old based in Srinagar, has taken on the responsibility of conservation of the hangul, a flagship stag species endemic to the Dachigam National Park. In this, he has been inspired by his family’s generational trend. Once the hunting ground of the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Dachigam was a wildlife sanctuary, before being made into a national park in 1981. The park is spread over 141 square kilometres.

“Protecting the hangul in Dachigam has always been my family’s legacy. Both my paternal and maternal grandfathers were involved in it. With over 30 years of service, my father is still into it,” Kashif, who resides about a kilometre away from Dachigam, told Down To Earth (DTE). His maternal grandfather, the late Abdul Rahman Mir, once guarded the Dachigam landscape as a wildlife guard. For this, he was awarded with the Wildlife Service Awards in 2003 by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation. After completion of his master’s degree in wildlife sciences from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, Kashif now works for the non-profit as a project leader.

Earlier, the hangul was also found in Himachal Pradesh. At present, it is found only in Kashmir and is a critically endangered species. As per the last census conducted in 2023, there are 289 individuals in Dachigam. The census is carried out after every two years. A census was conducted in March 2025, but the result is yet to be released. The hangul population may have crossed 300.

Ongoing threats

Bhat pointed out that the ongoing political instability in Kashmir has greatly impacted the hangul’s habitat which has degraded over the years. Encounters disturb the animals. Though poaching has reduced for antlers and meat, certain areas still carry a threat to the species. There is also the problem of encroachment, a threat to which many national parks across India are exposed to.

“The Bakkarwals (a nomadic pastoral community) encroach inside the Dachigam National Park from the summer till autumn. This impacts the migration pattern of the hangul. In the summer months, the animals migrate to the Upper Dachigam landscape, which is occupied by the herders for the purpose of grazing their livestock. So, there is competition for resources.”

Climate change also impacts the migration pattern of the hangul. Bhat explained that reduced and erratic snowfall in Kahmir means that snowfall does not happen till January nowadays. “Usually, it used to happen by November-December. This has altered the timing when the hangul comes down to the lower elevations in the winter. The hangul prefers altitudinal migration. Due to the late snowfall in the winters, the species usually comes down late these days.”