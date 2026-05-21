Trouble in the gharial’s last bastion?

The Supreme Court recently came down hard on state governments, especially Rajasthan, on their inability to prevent sand mining in the Chambal river, one of the last remaining strongholds of the gharial, India’s unique crocodilian.

Rajasthan had proved to be an ‘utter failure’ in combating the mining mafia, the bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.

“We find that everything is only on paper. The states have enough resources, but they are hardly being used,” it added.