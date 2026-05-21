Trouble in the gharial’s last bastion?

The Supreme Court recently came down hard on state governments, especially Rajasthan, on their inability to prevent sand mining in the Chambal river, one of the last remaining strongholds of the gharial, India’s unique crocodilian.
Rajasthan had proved to be an ‘utter failure’ in combating the mining mafia, the bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.
“We find that everything is only on paper. The states have enough resources, but they are hardly being used,” it added.
The Chambal river forms the border between Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pardesh. In 1978, this tri-state junction along the river was designated as a wildlife sanctuary. The Chambal river is home to the largest population of gharials among other aquatic animals.
The gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), the last surviving crocodilian member of the genus Gavialis, is endemic to the Indian subcontinent.
It historically used to occur in all major river systems of the Indian Subcontinent but is now found in isolated stretches. While its population decreased by over 80 per cent between the 1950s and 1960s due to habitat degradation, poaching, and mortality from passive fishing, it has started rebounding due to concerted conservation efforts launched in the mid-1970s.