Turning turtle

Jewel of the Ganga. That is how the red-crowned roofed turtle (Batagur kachuga) is often described due to its striking colouration, especially the brilliant hues displayed by males just before winter. Their heads flare with red, yellow, white and blue stripes; the crown glows a vivid red, giving the species its name.

The turtle is one of the three large freshwater species in the genus Batagur found in India. All are listed as Critically Endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN’s) Red List, and protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 as well as Appendix 1 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Historically, the red-crowned roofed turtle ranged widely across the Ganga river basin, inhabiting major rivers and tributaries throughout a 400,000 sq km landscape. Intensive hunting of adults and eggs triggered a catastrophic collapse—an estimated 80 per cent population decline—alongside a dramatic contraction of its range. A 1993 survey in unified Uttar Pradesh’s Rishikesh and Kanpur recorded several individuals in the upper Ganga. But subsequent surveys in 2006 and 2020 around Narora and Haidarpur found none.

The species’ disappearance from the upper Ganga is attributed to a combination of pressures: rampant harvest of adults and eggs, illegal trade, habitat degradation due to factors such as sand mining and erratic water releases by upstream dams and agriculture in nesting banks, unsustainable fishing practices and fatal entanglement in nets. In the past three decades, only two confirmed sightings have been recorded across the turtle’s historic range. In 2021, an adult female was identified in Duhri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. Two years later, residents of Ahar village in Bulandshahr district discovered two nests; 21 hatchlings emerged from 27 eggs in these nests. These rare encounters suggest that a remnant population persists in the upper Ganga in the area of Hapur and Bulandshahr, and that at least one female continues to nest there.