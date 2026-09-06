Two recent fatal tiger attacks in Gudalur highlight the broken landscape of the Nilgiris

Two fatal tiger attacks in the O’ Valley near Gudalur have exposed the difficult intersection of wildlife corridors, plantations and densely populated settlements in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris

The attacks took place within a span of 13 days. The animal responsible has since disappeared into the forests, leaving behind fear, protests and a large-scale search operation in one of the most densely inhabited wildlife landscapes of the Nilgiris.

O’ Valley is close to a thickly populated municipality and surrounded by tea and coffee plantations, farms, labour settlements and forest patches.

It is also part of an important wildlife linkage connecting the forests of Mudumalai with the Nilambur landscape of Kerala. Here, the boundary between forest and human use is rarely clear on the ground.

The Forest Department has deployed about 145 camera traps, 13 cages, drones, tracking teams, veterinary personnel and kumki elephants to locate the tiger.

The animal, believed to be a male aged between eight and 10 years, has nevertheless remained elusive. Camera-trap evidence indicates that it has moved between Lauriston in O’ Valley and the Singara range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Officials believe it can travel five to 20 kilometres through the forest in a day and may move between the two areas every 10 to 15 days.

The immediate concern is another attack. The larger concern is what the incident reveals about a landscape where wildlife movement and human livelihoods have become increasingly difficult to reconcile.

Attacks and subsequent tumult

On August 8, Balakrishnan, 58, was killed at Lauriston. His partially eaten body was found after he failed to return home. On August 21, K Ravikumar, 51, was attacked while working near his home. His body was also partly consumed. Similar pugmarks found at the two locations led officials to conclude that the same tiger was responsible.

The second killing changed the situation dramatically. Residents protested, roads were blocked and a 48-hour shutdown affected Gudalur, Pandalur, O’ Valley and surrounding areas.

Tea estates and other economic activity were disrupted. Workers became reluctant to enter plantations alone. The fear was no longer confined to the immediate vicinity of the two attacks.

The Forest Department’s response has followed the prescribed approach for dealing with a problem tiger. Efforts have focused on identifying the individual animal, tracking its movements and attempting live capture or chemical immobilisation. The use of lethal force is considered only after other options have been exhausted.

The difficulty is that the tiger is moving through a landscape much larger than the two attack sites.

O’ Valley cannot be understood simply as a forest adjoining a village. It is a complex mosaic of protected forests, plantations, farms, roads, settlements and streams.

Government documents have identified the Mudumalai-Nilambur linkage through O’ Valley as an important wildlife corridor. The corridor passes through areas where people work and live, making coexistence a practical necessity rather than an abstract conservation principle.

For wildlife, the landscape is continuous. A tiger does not recognise the boundary of a forest division or a plantation. It moves according to prey, water, cover and established routes. For people, the same space is divided into farms, estates, roads and homes. A path used by an animal can be a route to work for a plantation labourer the next morning.

Historical roots

Gudalur’s landscape was shaped substantially by plantations and the labour communities that worked them. Among them are families of Sri Lankan Tamil repatriates who were settled in the region after returning from Sri Lanka. Their subsequent generations built their lives around tea plantations, small farms and settlements. The plantation economy provided employment but gradually became less secure, forcing many households to diversify their livelihoods.

That history is relevant to the present crisis because the people at risk are also people whose incomes depend on entering the landscape where wildlife moves.

Tea harvesting cannot be postponed indefinitely. Coffee plantations require regular maintenance. Small farmers cannot abandon fields because a tiger has been reported nearby. If workers insist on moving in groups, labour costs increase. If they stay away, production suffers. A wildlife attack can therefore have consequences well beyond the immediate loss of life.

The impact is particularly severe for workers and small farmers with limited financial reserves.

The conflict also has a long history in neighbouring Masinagudi. P T Varghese, who has been involved in discussions over wildlife corridors in the region, has questioned conservation planning that does not adequately reflect ground realities. During earlier debates over the Moyar elephant corridor, he questioned the accuracy of official corridor maps and argued that the presence and rights of people living in these landscapes could not be ignored.

The argument is important because corridor conservation has often been presented as a technical exercise. A line is drawn between two protected areas and the landscape inside it is treated as an ecological passage. On the ground, however, that passage may include a road, plantation, farm or settlement. Protecting connectivity without addressing how people use the same space can create resistance and deepen distrust.

V D Selvaraj, a farmers’ leader from Gudalur, has also raised the question of what happens to people living at the forest edge. “This is not only an animal issue. It is about how people are made to live. Habitat is broken, estates are neglected, and the poor face animals on foot. Eco-restoration matters, not just patrols after a death,” he says.

The present tiger operation demonstrates the limits of a response that begins only after a fatal encounter. Once a particular animal has killed people repeatedly, capturing it is necessary. But the operation cannot by itself resolve the conditions that made the encounter possible.

The tiger appears to be healthy and mobile. Officials have not suggested that it is incapacitated or unable to hunt natural prey. Its movement between Singara and Lauriston indicates access to a wider habitat. Its ability to remain undetected despite extensive surveillance also demonstrates the complexity of the terrain.