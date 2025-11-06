Ukraine’s massive nature project is helping veterans and land recover

Ukrainians have always felt closely tied to their land, often expressing this through literature and folktales. But these connections have grown even stronger since the country was invaded by Russia in 2022.

Forests, rivers and meadows in Ukraine are considered sacred spaces and important to resilience . As Ukrainians have dealt with the constant stress of war, nature has been a place to reconnect.

Ukraine has also been at the forefront of large-scale nature restoration in Europe in recent years. The country is planning two new national parks: Budzhak Steppes National Natural Park (in the Odessa region in the south) and the Great Carpathians National Park (in the south-west). And a project called Rewilding Ukraine has begun restoring some 13,500 hectares of wetlands and steppe (unforested grasslands) — that’s almost twice as big an area as Manhattan in the US.

This is serious rewilding . Compare this scale to that to one of the best-known examples of rewilding in England, for instance — the Knepp Castle estate in west Sussex which involves some 3,500 acres (1416 hectares).

Rewilding these areas of Ukraine has involved the release of over 240 animals of different species, including kulan (wild donkeys), steppe marmots, eagle owls, fallow deer and even hamsters which are native to the region and the building of two breeding platforms for Dalmatian pelicans.