Ukraine’s massive nature project is helping veterans and land recover
Ukraine's ambitious rewilding project is not only restoring vast natural landscapes but also providing therapeutic benefits for war veterans.
By creating new national parks and revitalizing ecosystems, the initiative offers a sanctuary for both nature and people, helping veterans heal from the trauma of war while addressing significant environmental damage caused by the conflict.
Ukrainians have always felt closely tied to their land, often expressing this through literature and folktales. But these connections have grown even stronger since the country was invaded by Russia in 2022.
Forests, rivers and meadows in Ukraine are considered sacred spaces and important to . As Ukrainians have dealt with the constant stress of war, nature has been a place to reconnect.
Ukraine has also been at the forefront of large-scale nature restoration in Europe in recent years. The country is planning two new national parks: Budzhak Steppes National Natural Park (in the Odessa region in the south) and the Great Carpathians National Park (in the south-west). And a project called Rewilding Ukraine has begun restoring some of wetlands and steppe (unforested grasslands) — that’s almost twice as big an area as Manhattan in the US.
This is . Compare this scale to that to one of the best-known examples of rewilding in England, for instance — the Knepp Castle estate in west Sussex which involves some 3,500 acres (1416 hectares).
has involved the release of over 240 animals of different species, including kulan (wild donkeys), steppe marmots, eagle owls, fallow deer and even hamsters which are native to the region and the building of two breeding platforms for Dalmatian pelicans.
Interventions such as the removal of 200 meters of man-made dams surrounding are allowing beavers to thrive and the natural ecosystem to rebalance. There are benefits for the local human populations too, as flooding in villages and towns is reduced.
Help for veterans
The impact of this massive rewilding project is not only being felt in the landscapes of the Danube delta and adjacent Tarutino steppe in south-west Ukraine where vital efforts are being made to preserve this endangered habitat.
An initiative known as was launched in 2025 with the aim of helping soldiers and their families find emotional restoration from the horrors of war by immersing them in these newly revitalised areas of south-west Ukraine, far from the frontline.
Many who avoided death in the conflict find themselves severely affected with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and their loved ones have suffered in their own ways. The value of nature-based therapy for war veterans, particularly those with PTSD, for many years, since first world war survivors with “shell shock” were commonly prescribed time .
This has particular relevance to Ukraine today as figures from , suggest that some 1.8 million soldiers and veterans may need psychological support.
Environmental damage
Of course, the war in Ukraine has not only generated a large number of casualties (totalling ) but has also caused enormous destruction to its ecological landscape. Thousands of hectares have been burned; rivers have been polluted by shelling and biodiversity has been interrupted by artillery noise and .
What’s more, as much as of Ukraine has been contaminated by landmines. In total, environmental damage has exceeded .
To some extent, due to the contamination of land, the war has also made it more difficult for Ukrainians to connect with nature. And this disruption has affected their , something that is backed up by showing people’s relationship with their local environment affects their wellbeing.
For societies facing the constant stress of war and threats to the country’s territorial integrity, landscape and environment, the chance to connect with nature offers important benefits.
In the face of this type of stress, Ukrainians have found ways to restore their lost connections with nature either by rebuilding gardens, adapting to new landscapes and/or finding different ways of sustaining their .
Rewilding is offering renewal and recovery for both Ukraine’s people and its environment.
Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
James Canton, Lecturer in Literature, University of Essex
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.