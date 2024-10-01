Upto $1.87 million worth biodiversity credits sold as businesses, banks recognise importance of consevation efforts: Survey

Pollination Group released its second report on Voluntary Biodiversity Credit Markets on September 30, 2024. A global online survey conducted by the group and Marsden Jacob Associates (Marsden Jacob) in May-June 2024 found that interest in biodiversity credits is increasing. A total of 16 organisations working with biodiversity credits participated in the survey. Out of these, eight sell credits, with some starting as recently as 2023.

While most sold fewer than 100 credits, one organisation has managed to sell over 100,000 credits. The authors of the report estimated that by 2020, between $325,000 and $1.87 million worth of credits were sold. This money has helped projects cover about 26,000-125,000 hectares of land.

Most survey respondents expected to sell over 100,000 biodiversity credits in the next five years, with just 25 per cent unsure about future sales.

Pollination Group has been instrumental in analysing and reporting on the current state of biodiversity credit markets helping to establish frameworks for these markets and identifying key trends and developments.

This report has found out significant insights regarding pricing and buyer demographics. Prices for these credits vary widely. Some organisations sold their credits for $200-700 each (13 per cent), while others sold their credits for $25 or less (13 per cent) or $2-10 each (50 per cent). The prices depend on project costs and how much buyers are willing to pay.

The report also found that 88 per cent of respondents saw a difference between voluntary credits and offsets; their systems are not meant to support offsets. Laura Waterford, director of Pollination Group, noted that these are different trends that are visible in voluntary biodiversity credit markets compared to carbon markets.