Vanishing shadows: Why conserving the Himalayan wolf in Kashmir is crucial for ecosystem balance

In the remote high-altitude stretches of the Kashmir Himalayas, where silence speaks louder than sound and snow muffles every movement, the Himalayan wolf moves unseen, misunderstood, and increasingly endangered. Once spread across the wild ridgelines and meadows of this landscape, the wolf, a vital apex predator, has now become a vanishing shadow. As part of a camera trap study spanning from 2023 to 2025 across the rugged terrains of Gurez Valley, Thajwas, Pahalgam, Hirpora, and Rajparian Wildlife Sanctuary, we sought to understand its quiet role in Kashmir’s ecology and the growing threats it faces.

This is no fairy-tale villain. The Himalayan wolf is an ecological engineer, one that silently regulates the populations of wild boar and porcupines, maintaining balance across these fragile ecosystems. Its absence is already being felt. Farmers speak of wild boar turning fertile fields into wastelands overnight and porcupines destroying orchards and forestry nurseries. The rise of these herbivores, once naturally controlled by predators, signals the ecological imbalance creeping into the Valley’s rural heartlands. The wolf, if nothing else, is nature’s counterweight to such surges but increasingly, it is forced to retreat, cornered by expanding roads, tunnels, resorts, and fear.

Across two winters, our camera traps documented the lives of these elusive creatures in harsh conditions, from -4°C to 2°C. At Butmali in Gurez, a lone wolf appeared at 1:15 AM, its breath crystallised in the cold, the faint outline of its body captured in moonlight. In Hirpora, a pair’s eyes glowed back at the camera from a ridge. In Pahalgam, a wolf moved calmly across high-slope scrub under the weak winter sun. In Sonamarg, footprints and images told of snowpack adaptation, their paths not following trails but cutting across meadows and forests. The rarest capture came from Rajparian: a family unit of two adults and a pup moving quietly together under thick snow, just kilometres from a sheep breeding station. These images tell not only of presence but of persistence, of wolves carving out lives in increasingly fragmented habitats.

What these images do not show is the creeping threat of infrastructure. New tunnels such as Zojila and those planned through Sonamarg and Gurez slice through previously unbroken landscapes. Once a haven of quiet, Gurez now hosts honeymooners and selfie-seekers. Sonamarg’s meadows rumble with ATVs. Pahalgam’s serenity is punctured by growing crowds. In such a curated version of the wild, where the idea of wilderness is tailored for comfort, the wolf does not belong. It needs vast, connected landscapes. It cannot survive where ridgelines are fenced off and breeding grounds are bisected by highways.

Still, it is not only construction that threatens the wolf. It is perception. In the villages bordering Hirpora, Gurez, and Rajparian, fear runs deep. Livestock loss, often with no clear cause, is attributed to wolves. Retaliation follows. In one disturbing incident, locals trapped a wolf using a baited carcass and buried it under a rockslide. The motivations are economic and emotional losses sting, and without a framework of understanding, wolves are turned into scapegoats. Our interviews revealed that the majority of locals view wolves negatively, often confusing them with feral dogs or jackals. The ecological knowledge gap is stark. Even some forest staff are unsure of the species’ significance or identification.

But the ecological consequences of their disappearance are profound. Wolves serve a crucial role in controlling populations of boar and porcupines, both of which are now damaging Kashmir’s agriculture and horticulture. Without the wolf, these species have surged. Porcupines, especially, are nocturnal and elusive beyond the reach of conventional control measures. Wolves are among the few predators that keep them in check. Their decline could trigger a cascade of unintended consequences: crop damage, disease spread, overgrazing, and erosion. When a predator disappears, the ecosystem it regulated begins to unravel.

Despite their resilience, camera trap data confirms wolves operating at altitudes of 2,400 to 3,800 metres and in severe cold, they are vulnerable. Fragmentation has isolated populations. Their movement across ridgelines and valleys, once seamless, is now interrupted by barriers. Genetic flow is at risk. Climate change adds another layer of complexity. Warmer winters are altering snowfall patterns, forcing prey and predator to shift their elevation. We now record wolves descending lower in winter, likely tracking prey or seeking better cover. This, in turn, increases chances of conflict, as their territories now overlap more with human settlements. Their seasonal cycles denning, breeding may also be shifting, although more research is needed.