Vulnerable bustard species being captive-bred and released to restore Aral Sea, destroyed by Soviet folly

A unique effort is on to revive wild habitat in the Aral Sea, once one of the great inland water bodies of the world and now decimated as a result of decisions taken by the erstwhile Soviets.

Uzbekistan and its partners are reintroducing hundreds of individuals of the houbara bustard species — a vulnerable migratory bird reliant on cross‑border habitats.

“The June 2026 release in Karakalpakstan reflects a wider regional shift: countries pooling expertise, resources and scientific capacity to restore landscapes and safeguard biodiversity. Environmental recovery in Central Asia will be collaborative, long‑term and underpinned by shared responsibility,” a statement by the National Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Ecology and Climate Change noted.

From Sea to desert

The Aral Sea was once sustained by the Amu Darya river. The area endured decades of environmental decline, culminating in the near‑disappearance of the endorheic lake and the creation of the Aralkum Desert, as the Soviet Union directed water from the river for cultivating cotton in Central Asia.

Today, the Aral Sea is only about 10 per cent of its size in the 1960s, and its loss — which has altered the region’s hydrological cycle and changed the reflective characteristics of the landscape – has further accelerated environmental change and threatened species such as the houbara bustard.

Today, efforts are being accelerated across Central Asia to rebuild ecological stability and protect threatened species.

The houbara