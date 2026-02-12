Wadur: The Eurasian otter makes a quiet return to Kashmir’s waters

A transfer to a distant place is often perceived as a social disruption. When I was recently posted to the Manasbal Forest Range in Ganderbal district, farther from my previous station, the sense of distance weighed heavily on me. Yet it did not take long for the landscape itself to offer consolation and an unexpected sense of belonging.

The Manasbal Forest Range, lies within one of Kashmir’s most ecologically diverse landscapes, where alpine heights descend into wetlands, scrub forests merge into freshwater systems and life flows seamlessly across elevations. From the cold high-altitude alpine waters of Gangbal lake to Mansbal — the deepest freshwater lake in Kashmir — and along the restless course of the Sindh nallah, this landscape quietly breathes biodiversity.

My official residence came up at Preng village, perched along the banks of the Sindh nallah. Nearby flows the Sindh canal, feeding the Ganderbal Hydel project — an engineered waterway, yet one still connected to the rhythms of wildlife.

Barely a week into my posting, that connection revealed itself and nature uncovered one of its quiet surprises.

On a cold January morning during Chilai Kalan — Kashmir’s harshest winter spell — I set out for a walk along the canal with a local beat guard. Frost clung to the air, and the landscape lay hushed in cold restraint. As we moved a few yards ahead, I suddenly froze by disbelief and awe. What unfolded before my eyes was something every wildlife enthusiast hopes for yet rarely expects.

Resting quietly on the canal bank was a Eurasian Otter. The animal appeared solitary and unperturbed, pausing briefly before slipping back into the canal waters with effortless grace. I managed to photograph it, capturing what senior officers, later described as a significant scientific record — the first direct photographic documentation of the Eurasian Otter from Kashmir valley in the Sindh nallah.

Soon, a small group locals gathered, mistaking it for a crocodile — a misunderstanding born not of ignorance, but of unfamiliarity. Like me, this was the first time they had ever seen an otter. A few speculated that this ‘alien’ species had been deliberately introduced, much like the wild boar, which many people in Kashmir believe was intentionally introduced. It took patient explanation to reassure them that this animal was neither foreign nor invasive but a rare gift — one that thrives only in clean, healthy waters.

Ironically, the Eurasian Otter is no stranger to Kashmir. Scientifically known as Lutra lutra, this semi aquatic carnivorous mammal is locally called Wadur in Kashmiri.

Once considered locally extinct in parts of the Kashmir Valley, sporadic sightings in recent years suggest a silent return. Recent scientific observations from other parts of Kashmir suggest that such encounters are not isolated incidents, but fragments of a wider, fragile persistence — small populations holding on in overlooked stretches of water.