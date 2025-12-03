Waterlily bloom in paddy fields of Kuttanad — boon or bane?

Kerala’s Kuttanad region has a unique topography, with most of its 55,000 hectares situated 1-2 metres below sea level, becoming the lowest elevation in India. But there's an ugly side to this landscape's beauty that has been ignored.

Covering Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, the region is part of the expansive Vembanad Kole Wetland Ecosystem Ramsar site and is a prominent tourism spot in India, especially backwater and farm tourism.

Its distinctive below-sea-level farming system, consisting of paddy field clusters, was acknowledged as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 2013.

However, this unique wetland ecosystem is threatened by many factors, the most recent being the pink bloom caused by a Nymphaea species.

A surge of the hybrid waterlily (Nymphaea × omarana Bisset) in Kuttanad's paddy fields is sparking interest in waterlily tourism, similar to that in the Malarikkal region of Kottayam district.

A significant increase in the waterlily population was noted after the devastating flood in 2018. The pink-flowered waterlilies in Malarikkal are drawing visitors, leading to the rise of waterlily tourism, which began on a small scale in 2019 but has since expanded, attracting many tourists from June through October.

During these months, the area experiences a surge in tourism activities, with farmers and locals offering boat rides, food, refreshments and selling waterlily plants and flowers.