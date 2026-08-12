We had set camera traps for yellow-throated martens near Ranikhet; instead, we got a surprise at midday

The leopard cat is the size of large domestic cats, weighing around 4 kilograms. It bears a patterned coat with dark rosettes and spots, two dark stripes running from the eyes toward the ears, and a tail that is often ringed near the tip. It can easily be mistaken for a much bigger cat at a quick glance, which is likely how it earned its common name, though it shares no close kinship with the common leopard (Panthera pardus).

It is one of the most widely distributed wild cats in Asia, found from the foothills of Pakistan and Afghanistan across the Himalayan belt into Southeast Asia, China, and the Russian Far East. In the Himalayas, it has been recorded at elevations reaching well over 4,000 metres. Its diet leans heavily on rodents, along with birds, reptiles, and insects. However, when the opportunity arises, it is a useful ally for farmers, dealing with crop pests near forest edges like the one at Chaubatia.

Globally, the species is listed as Least Concern by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, largely because of how widely and successfully it has adapted across landscapes, including disturbed and human-modified ones. In India, however, it receives strict legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and conservationists increasingly caution that a reassuring global status can mask real, local pressures like habitat loss, and hunting.

Why a stray frame still matters

The leopard cat wasn’t the record we set out to capture. But that’s the reason why camera trapping is such a valuable method, as every station is a passive witness. A study built around one species ends up assembling incidental evidence for many others: one that uses the forest edge; one that moves by day versus night; one that shares space with the animal you’re actually trying to understand.

For a landscape like Ranikhet, where systematic, long-term data on small carnivores is thin, even a single well-timestamped image adds something real to the record of a confirmed presence. Small cats rarely get the research attention that tigers and leopards do, simply because they’re harder to see and less charismatic to fund. Records like this one are how that gap slowly gets filled in.