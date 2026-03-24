Western Rajasthan now a bastion of the Steppe Eagle

Rajasthan, especially its western part, can now take pride in the fact that it has been recognised as a stronghold of the Steppe Eagle, a magnificent raptor that winters in the state.

Two important habitats in Rajasthan, namely Jorbeer Conservation Reserve near Bikaner and Desert National Park near Jaisalmer, are part of the Global Action Plan for Conservation of the Steppe Eagle for 2026-2035, according to a report in the Times of India.