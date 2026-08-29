Western Uttar Pradesh is now as much a leopard landscape as it is an agricultural one

On August 3, 2026, an adult woman entered a sugarcane field in Lalapur Pipalsana village of Thakurdwara tehsil in Moradabad district to collect fodder for her livestock. The village lies close to the Ramganga river. Around noon, while she was working alone inside the tall crop, a leopard attacked and killed her. When villagers began searching for her, they found her body partially consumed inside the field.

The following evening, another incident was reported from Sikniwala village in Nagina tehsil of Bijnor district. An eight-year-old boy walking with his parents near the Sukro river was dragged by a leopard into nearby sugarcane fields. His body was later recovered from the crop.

Both incidents received widespread media attention and triggered capture operations by the Forest Department. An adult male leopard, suspected by the department to be involved in the Sikniwala incident, was captured from the area, while nine leopards were captured from the Thakurdwara region near the Ramganga river.

Two incidents, two districts, but a similar setting: rivers, dense vegetation, sugarcane fields and villages located close to wildlife habitat. They also reflected a familiar response to conflict, where capturing individual leopards became the immediate focus.

However, the attacks did not stop despite these capture operations. On August 18, 2026, an adult woman from Balia Bahapur village, near Lalapur Pipalsana, entered a sugarcane field in the afternoon to collect sugarcane leaves, locally known as angole, for her livestock. She was attacked and killed by a leopard inside the field. The following evening, around 7 pm on August 18, a seven-year-old boy from Arfapur Khajuri village near Najibabad, Bijnor district, was reportedly picked up by a leopard while walking along a village path. After an overnight search operation, his partially consumed body was recovered from a nearby sugarcane field the following morning. Two days later, another incident was reported from a village in Nehtaur block of Bijnor district, near the Gangan river, where a two-year-old child was reportedly picked up by a leopard while sleeping inside a house without a door.

These incidents highlight that despite repeated capture operations, human-leopard encounters continue, suggesting that removing individual leopards alone cannot address the wider conditions that allow conflict to persist.

These are no longer landscapes where leopards can be easily separated from people.