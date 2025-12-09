What do stingrays actually eat? New study reveals some only prefer a single type of prawn

As an ecologist who studies stingrays, people always ask me: What do these creatures eat? It may well be the reason I’ve spent the past three years tackling this very question.

We do know that, generally speaking, stingrays like eating benthic invertebrates — creepy-crawlies buried in the sediment along the sandy bottom. But there’s much we don’t understand about how the diet varies among different species depending on their size and where they live. In short, it’s more complex than you’d think.

My colleagues and I at James Cook University published a new study in Marine Ecology Progress Series that adds to this growing body of knowledge about what’s on the menu for these “flat sharks” – and what this could mean for protecting threatened species.

A smorgasbord of invertebrates

Shallow beach flats across Australia serve as nursery grounds for a variety of ray species, which is unsurprising given they also offer a smorgasbord of buried invertebrates.

However, due to high abundances of young rays, these areas may be more competitive than communal . Therefore, targeting different food items is a good strategy for reducing competition as well as starvation risk.

Figuring out how their diets gel with competitiveness isn’t just academic curiosity. Rays, including stingrays and their relatives, now rank among the most threatened vertebrate groups on Earth. However, we can’t properly identify valuable nursery habitats without a clear understanding of their underlying resources.

For juveniles in particular, information on what they eat has always been scarce, since this generally involves catching mass numbers of them and dissecting their stomachs to get their “last supper”. The good news is we now use other, non-lethal methods to fill in the gaps.

My team and I spent the better part of two years catching nearly 200 rays at Lucinda Beach in North Queensland. Lucinda was a model location for this dietary campaign and home to four ray species: the Australian whipray (Himantura australis), cowtail stingray (Pastinachus ater), brown whipray (Maculabatis toshi), and the giant shovelnose ray (Glaucostegus typus).