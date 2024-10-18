Wildlife & Biodiversity
What’s at the centre of upcoming COP16 on Biological Diversity in Colombia?
On agenda are discussions on the multilateral mechanism through which benefits earned from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources would be shared fairly and equitably
The 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) begins in Colombia next week.
Parties are meeting for the first time since the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) was adopted in December 2022 in Montreal, Canada.
The delegates would monitor the state of implementation of the KMGBF and the progress towards meeting its 23 targets. On agenda are discussions on the multilateral mechanism through which benefits earned from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources would be shared fairly and equitably.
Watch the video to know more.