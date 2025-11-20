When did kissing evolve and did humans and Neanderthals get off with each other? New research

If I asked you to imagine your dream snog, chances are it wouldn’t be with a Neanderthal; burly and hirsute as they may be. However, my team’s new research suggests that these squat beefcakes might have been right up your ancestors’ street.

In our new paper , colleagues and I investigated kissing in monkeys and apes, including modern humans and Neanderthals , to reconstruct its evolutionary history for the first time.

Before we could do this, we needed to construct a definition of kissing that was applicable across a wide variety of animals. This sounds simple, but lots of behaviour looks like kissing at first glance.

Many primates pre-chew food for their offspring and feed this to them orally (a behaviour known as premastication ). Ants also exchange fluid and food mouth-to-mouth in a process known as trophallaxis . Sometimes they do this mouth-to-anus too, but that is harder to mistake for a kiss. Tropical French grunt fish can also be seen passionately locking lips. However, this behaviour is no French kiss. It is part of a dominance display known as “ kiss-fighting ”.

We excluded kissing-like behaviour from our definition. We also excluded interactions that might be accidental or occur between members of different species, such as when dogs lick their owners’ mouths (or the time a capuchin monkey tried to snog me, but that’s a different story).

Taking all this into account, we define kissing as non-aggressive, directed, mouth-to-mouth contact between members of the same species, that doesn’t involve food transfer. By this definition, all sorts of animals kiss, from polar bears enjoying spirited rounds of tonsil-tennis, to prairie dogs softly canoodling.