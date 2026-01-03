Where myth meets muscle

It’s the Salman Khan of our mountains,” said a young man from Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh when asked about the elusive Mishmi takin. I first heard about the creature as a student of wildlife sciences, and more often while travelling through the region, and was struck by how often local communities spoke of it with awe.

Named after the Mishmi Hills, a mist-laden range of steep ridges and dense forests of the Dibang valley located at the country’s northeastern tip, the Mishmi takin has an arresting face: a black, bulbous nose; a heavy, muscular frame; sharply curved horns; and a coat of long, shaggy fur. A tuft under the neck resembles a short beard, accentuating its strong jawline. Weighing around 300 kg, the animal resembles a gnu or musk ox. Few outside the eastern Himalayas have heard of the species, let alone seen one. But in Arunachal Pradesh it goes by many names: akru to the Idu Mishmi tribe, khyem to the Miju Mishmi and siben to the Adi tribal community.

Known to science as Budorcas taxicolor taxicolor, this mountain ungulate is listed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)—an indication of its declining numbers. Under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972, it has been placed under Schedule I, which covers species that need highest level of protection.

While in India, the Mishmi takin is confined to Arunachal Pradesh, it is also found in China and Myanmar. China is also home to two other subspecies: the golden takin (Budorcas taxicolor bedfordi) and the Sichuan takin (Budorcas taxicolor tibetana). A fourth subspecies, the Bhutan takin (Budorcas taxicolor whitei), as its name suggests, is found in Bhutan. The Mishmi takin population in China is estimated at about 3,500.

India, however, has no reliable estimates for the Mishmi takin. It is one of the country’s least-studied species, dwelling in remote, near-inaccessible terrain. Those who have seen it are typically wildlife biologists or defence personnel stationed in the high mountains. For the people of Arunachal Pradesh, though, the Mishmi takin is neither rare nor unfamiliar. Usually found in large herds in high altitude ranges, it has traditionally been hunted for meat.

Takins graze on a variety of grasses and bamboo shoots. In summer they climb to the timberline and beyond; in winter they descend into the lower forests. They are fond of natural salt licks, which makes them easy targets for hunters. F M Bailey, a British explorer, wrote in the early 1900s of a herd he encountered in what is now Anjaw district: “A herd of about three hundred takin come every night and morning to drink. I returned to Kahap after having shot six of them.”

The animal also features prominently in the oral traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. One Idu Mishmi myth tells of how all wild animals belong to Ngolon, the mountain spirit, and therefore should not be hunted thoughtlessly. In the story, both Ngolon and the Mishmi people laid claim to the takin. A tug-of-war ensued. Ngolon held the animal by its horns so tightly that the horns bent and the tail, firmly held by people, snapped. Hence, say the Mishmi, the takin’s curved horns and short tail. The spirit won; the people lost. From then on, the takin belonged to the mountains. Such eco-cultural tales weave biodiversity with belief, illustrating the deep relationship between indigenous communities and the wildlife around them.

Arunachal Pradesh’s mountain landscape has changed markedly in recent years. Logging, hunting and a burst of infrastructure, from tourism ventures to hydropower projects, have eaten into forests, contributing to habitat loss. Takins are said to avoid places that show even the faintest sign of human presence. More research and awareness about the species, developed in partnership with community-based organisations that draw on traditional conservation practices, are essential if the Mishmi takin is to endure.