Whiskers all aquiver

Remember Pikachu—the beloved companion of Ash Ketchum in the television animation series Pokémon? A real-life analogue exists, though it is far less famous and far more vulnerable. High in the Himalayas, this small, round, tawny creature, barely the size of a tennis ball, goes about its life unaware that scientists now view it as a sentinel of climate change.

This is the Royle’s pika (Ochotona roylei), a hardy denizen of the alpine zone. It is found in open rocky landscapes and rhododendron forests at 2,400–5,000 m elevation in the Himalayan region­—from northwestern Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in India to Nepal and Tibet. A relative of rabbits and hares, the pika does not hibernate. Instead, it relies on a thick winter snowpack to act as an insulating blanket, shielding it from brutal sub-zero temperatures. As a key prey species, it sustains several predators such as snow leopards, marten, stoat, weasel and red fox, forming an essential link in the high-altitude food web, especially during unforgiving winters when larger prey grows scarce. Yet despite its ecological importance, the Royle’s pika remained largely overlooked by researchers until recently, with detailed, long-term studies beginning in the late 2000s. And those studies already paint a worrying picture.

Royle’s pika is a highly picky eater. It uses a combination of multiple cues, such as plants with large leaf area, low fibre and low tanin content, to make forage selection decisions. These cues are influenced by constraints such as energy and nutritional demands and predation risk. Its primary food plants include alpine herbs and forbs, particularly moisture-loving Himalayan plants efficient at photosynthesis in cool wet climates.

But as temperatures rise and monsoon patterns shift, these plants may see significant shrinkage in their distribution range. Evidence are already mounting that the flowering times, growth patterns and seasonal cycle of these plants are altering due to rising temperatures and carbon-dioxide leels. Climate models suggest that the pika’s preferred foods could become far less abundant, leaving these selective foragers with dwindling options in an already harsh landscape.