Why Kerala should adopt a sentience-rights-based approach in governing captive elephants

When the question of recognising sentient rights again came for the second time in Animal Welfare Board of India v. Union of India (2023), the Court firmly stopped short of what it termed as -judicial adventurism and ultimately shifted the duty of recognising sentient rights to the appropriate law-making authority. Thus, for the second time also, and perhaps for the last time in the near future, the jurisprudential debate on sentient animal rights was quietly buried. Though it is true that sentience-rights as a judicial exercise has now halted, later events have shown that the courts are actively treating the welfare of captive elephants as a top priority, by issuing warning, guidelines and even threatening criminal prosecution against violators.

From welfare to rights: A new future for Kerala’s captive elephants

Now as the ball is in the legislature’s court to grant rights, how should the law-making body move ahead? As a legal researcher, I would recommend a cautious and phased approach. One way of realising this is to first grant captive elephants a ‘right to be free from human captivity’. As the 2012 rules mandate that an elephant shall normally be allowed to retire from its work on attaining an age of 65 years, a modification can be made to ensure that elephants shall be free from human captivity on attaining 65 years. Although this is not a long-term viable solution, as most of the elephants will be physically weak to be integrated back into the wild, this can provide a headstart. Then over time, the legislature, in consultation with all the stakeholders can call for an early retirement and a future absolute prohibition on work.

On preventing cruelty, the current rules mandate the establishment of a District Committee only before a festival season. The simple question is why not create a permanent committee, which can monitor throughout the year. Lastly, the UK Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act, 2022 can help our legislators in turning captive elephant management from a property based to a sentience-rights based approach. A captive elephant sentience committee could act as a guardrail in vetting all the policies concerning the welfare of elephants as sentient beings. As laws continue to evolve, animal rights will also naturally follow suit and in governing captive elephants, any future rules must reflect that its subjects are not tradable commodities, but non-human beings who can think, feel and suffer.