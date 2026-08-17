Why upbringing matters for conservation

I am not suggesting that all adults have an extremely rigid belief system. Some are naturally more receptive than others to new ideas and perspectives. However, with time, beliefs become more rooted. As adults, many develop fixed perceptions about wildlife, such as deciding which species are useful and which are dangerous, which forests deserve protection, and which are of little importance. Changing such ingrained beliefs overnight is not possible and demands patience and meaningful engagement.

Children are different. A child approaches nature with a sense of wonder. Their thoughts are not burdened with prejudice or preconceived notions. To them, a butterfly is beautiful simply because it exists. Their questions are not limited by any assumptions, and their curiosity to know is never overshadowed by any fear.

How childhood shapes our relationship with nature

Our discussions on wildlife conservation strategies usually focus on scientific research, protected area management, wildlife legislation, habitat restoration, and other essential interventions. All of these are undoubtedly indispensable. Yet conservation rests on another often-overlooked foundation: upbringing!

Long before children learn about biodiversity in educational institutions, they view nature through the lens of the adults around them. A parent who unknowingly pauses to praise a bird teaches appreciation of nature. A grandparent who tells stories about forests and their many inhabitants passes on a sense of wonder about them. Similarly, any household that portrays wild animals as a threat may unintentionally instill in children a fear of such animals.

Psychologists have recognised that childhood experiences influence the ideas and attitudes that persist into adulthood. Wildlife conservation is no exception. Research in environmental psychology shows that people who spent a significant amount of their childhood time in nature are more likely to care about it later in adulthood. This does not need safaris or visits to far-off national parks. This can be as simple as watching birds from the window, noticing butterflies fluttering around the balcony garden, or the trees around home flowering or changing leaves. Such intimate moments create a profound understanding of the ways of nature that lasts a lifetime.

Looking back at my own journey into conservation science, I realise that it did not begin with a university lecture or a research project. It began much earlier, through everyday experiences of observing nature and conversations with my father and grandfather, which made wildlife feel familiar rather than distant. Those moments silently shaped the direction of my life, and every conservationist has an origin story that rarely begins in laboratories and often begins with childhood memories.

The cost of growing up without nature

Unfortunately, children today grow up in a drastically different way than they did just two or three decades back. Across the world, children spend less time outdoors than previous generations because of urbanisation, digital entertainment options, safety concerns, and shrinking natural spaces. Many children can easily identify some exotic animals they see in films, social media, or textbooks, but struggle to identify even one common bird that visits their lawn.

To them, rivers have become blue lines on the map, and wildlife has been reduced to images on screens and in books. Conservation learning cannot rely on information alone. Information tells us that forests store carbon, but experience teaches us how soothing they feel on a summer afternoon. One informs the mind, and the other shapes the heart and understanding towards nature.

This is perhaps why environmental education programmes sometimes struggle to produce lasting behavioral change. We often assume that providing big facts about losses in nature will raise concern among children. Yet, countless studies have shown that emotions, identity, and personal experiences are equally powerful drivers of human behavior.