Wild animals, free-ranging dogs and cats could face painful laboratory experiments under proposed rules, PETA warns

Wild animals taken from their natural habitats, community dogs and free-ranging cats could be used in laboratory experiments under India's proposed animal experimentation rules, according to a warning by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The organisation said the draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026 , could weaken existing animal welfare safeguards and allow animals to be subjected to electric shocks, induced tumours and other forms of physical suffering.

In a statement, PETA India described the proposed changes as regressive at a time when several countries are moving towards non-animal research methods, and called for the draft rules to be withdrawn.

According to PETA India, Rule 5 of the draft provides exceptions that could allow animals protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to be captured and used in experiments, subject to scientific justification and legal permissions.

The rules also set out conditions for exceptions involving endangered species.

“Rule 5(2)(c) even allows authorities to exempt researchers from taking measures to minimise the suffering of wild animals found injured or unwell during or after capture,” the organisation said.

PETA India further said that although Rule 5(3) generally prohibits experiments on free-ranging and feral animals, exemptions could allow their use in laboratories under specified circumstances.

The organisation also raised concerns about provisions relating to experiments involving severe pain and distress.

Annexe I of the draft explicitly lists inescapable electric shocks, prolonged isolation of social animals such as dogs and monkeys, certain tumour-inducing experiments, and toxicity tests in which death is an endpoint as examples of experiments classified as “severe”.

Although the draft prohibits prolonged severe suffering that cannot be alleviated, it continues to permit some experiments involving severe suffering, according to PETA India.