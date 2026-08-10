“Wildlife and humans living in a continuum is the idea behind ‘Shared Spaces’”

RG: What did you find among the younger generation about the drive to conserve India’s wildlife during this project?

BD: Through my interactions, I have found that there is a lot of interest in wildlife. However, people, whether young or otherwise, do not know what to do. We may keep on saying that forests are getting diverted and trees are being cut. But what does an average citizen do?

In that context, this series also focuses on solutions. It shows what forest officers are doing. Or showcases an AI-generated technology that is working for wildlife. So, it spotlights solutions. And given the energy of Gen Z, who wants solutions, it gives them that. People are thus more likely to make this a conversation about what they need to do.

Conservation which inspires action would be my goal for a younger generation and as I said, the only way to do that is to say here is what needs to be done.