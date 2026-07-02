Wings under peril

The study found that in some cases, birds had chronic avian malaria for months or years, transmitting the parasite Plasmodium relictum, via mosquitoes. These findings may help explain why avian malaria is widespread in Hawai‘i, with previous studies detecting the presence of the parasite among all mosquitoes on the islands. The infection was detected here as early as 1826, after a southern house mosquito (Culex quiquefasciatus) was introduced accidentally to the islands and transmitted P relictum, for which the birds had no immunity. Since then, the disease has driven population declines and extinctions in native Hawaiian honeycreepers. The infection reduced the number of honeycreeper species from 55 to just 17. Most honeycreepers are now restricted to elevations too cold for mosquitoes.

Avian malaria has been detected globally, from parrots in Europe to wild birds in Guatemala. It is also common among captive populations, for example, in 2022, Humboldt penguins in zoos across Thailand died due to the disease.