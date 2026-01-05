Winter brings winged visitors from faraway lands to the Yamuna in Delhi

It is wintertime and hundreds of migratory birds are congregating on the banks of the Yamuna river in the national capital.
The most numerous among them are Siberian seagulls. They migrate to escape from harsh winters of Siberia and rest on the banks of the Yamuna during November-March.
The seagulls congregate on the prominent Nigambodh Ghat, which is a major cremation ground in Delhi.
Visitors too come in droves to the banks of the Yamuna at Nigambodh and feed the seagulls with fried snacks, which the gulls love to eat.