Wildlife & Biodiversity

Winter brings winged visitors from faraway lands to the Yamuna in Delhi

Siberian seagulls congregate in the hundreds on the Yamuna’s banks, flying in from their frigid home to the relatively mellow environs of Delhi
Winter brings winged visitors from faraway lands to the Yamuna in Delhi
Every winter, the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi become a haven for hundreds of migratory birds.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

It is wintertime and hundreds of migratory birds are congregating on the banks of the Yamuna river in the national capital.

The most numerous among them are Siberian seagulls. They migrate to escape from harsh winters of Siberia and rest on the banks of the Yamuna during November-March.

Winter brings winged visitors from faraway lands to the Yamuna in Delhi
Siberian seagulls fly to Delhi to escape the freezing winters of their homeland.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The seagulls congregate on the prominent Nigambodh Ghat, which is a major cremation ground in Delhi.

Winter brings winged visitors from faraway lands to the Yamuna in Delhi
They are fed fried snacks by visitors, which they seem to like.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Visitors too come in droves to the banks of the Yamuna at Nigambodh and feed the seagulls with fried snacks, which the gulls love to eat.

Delhi
Migratory Birds
River Yamuna
Siberian seagulls

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in