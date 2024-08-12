World Elephant Day 2024: Mapping connections in African landscapes to understand how the animals move naturally

The lead author Alida de Flamingh, had worked on this as a part of her doctoral programme at the Department of Animal Sciences, College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at Illinois, USA.

The team at Illinois used DNA samples from elephant dung and combined the information with GPS tracking data from 80 collared elephants across nearly 54,000 locations. The approach allowed researchers to understand how elephants navigate their environment and the factors that obstruct their movement.

They used the electrical circuit theory to assess the resistances or costs elephants encounter while moving through various habitats like steep slopes, barren areas, densely populated human settlements and distances from water sources.

They identified extremely unsuitable habitats like the vegetation-free Makgadikgadi salt pans in Botswana and densely populated human settlements. They also identified intermediate habitats as tolerable, allowing elephants to navigate through less ideal areas.

The authors of the report suggested that providing connections for elephants that avoid the most unsuitable habitats could also help reduce human-elephant conflicts.

Insights from the study will help governmental authorities and NGOs in southern Africa develop effective conservation strategies.

By understanding how elephants naturally move and live, conservationists can help protect these majestic animals and ensure their long-term survival and health for the future, ultimately helping in ecological balance.