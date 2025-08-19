World Orangutan Day 2025: When Charles met Jenny

August 19 marks World Orangutan Day every year. The day focuses on the conservation of orangutans and their natural habitat, raising awareness about the threats they face, such as habitat destruction and the illegal pet trade.

According to the Orangutan Conservancy, the word orangutan comes from the Malay words “Orang,” meaning person, and “Hutan,” meaning of the forest. Thus, the word “Orangutan,” quite literally translates to “person of the forest.”

These Asian great apes are today found only on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo. While the former is ruled wholly by Indonesia, Borneo is divided into sections ruled by Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Today, there are three separate recognised types of orangutans: Sumatran (Pongo abelii), Bornean (Pongo pygmaeus) and the newly classified Tapanuli (Pongo tapanuliensis).

Orangutans are our closest living relatives after chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes), bonobos (Pan paniscus) and gorillas (Gorilla beringei and Gorilla gorilla), sharing 97 per cent of their DNA with us.

Even more importantly, these primates played a pivotal role in shaping the ideas of Victorian scientists, including Charles Darwin, about evolution and humanity’s origins.

In Darwin’s case, it all started when he met a female orangutan called Jenny.

Meeting Jenny

John van Wyhe and Peter C Kjærgaard describe in their 2015 paper, Going the whole orang: Darwin, Wallace and the natural history of orangutans, the circumstances that led to the meeting between Darwin and Jenny.

“In 1838 Charles Darwin was back in London, after the voyage of the Beagle, working on his collections and starting to develop his theory of transmutation or evolution. He had become a corresponding member in 1831 so he was free to visit the Zoological Society’s Gardens and experiment with the animals,” van Wyhe and Kjærgaard write in the paper published in the journal Studies in History and Philosophy of Biological and Biomedical Sciences.

It was in late March of that year that Darwin visited the Zoo. He described what happened in a letter to his sister, Susan. The excerpt below is on from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL)’s portal: