Addis Ababa Declaration successfully adopted at African Climate Summit 2

Kate Hampton, chief executive of the UK-based The Children's Investment Fund Foundation, told Down To Earth during the summit that Africa and the rest of the world needs much higher political commitment to climate change across the world. “I think with the challenges the world is facing on trade, security, climate change has fallen off the agenda a little bit at the highest political level. I think Africa Climate Summit is a real opportunity to elevate climate change back up the political agenda. And I think that's true not just for climate change in general, but also for a lot of the opportunities.”

According to Kate, what's very unique about this summit is it's an Africa-led summit on climate change. “We are here mainly to listen to the African agenda that's emerging on opportunity in the green economy. We work with multiple partners and governments across Africa.”

Summit participants stressed that climate action on the continent must be backed by predictable, fair and accessible finance, not by loans that increase debt burdens.

Climate justice has been placed at the center of the Declaration making the case that those who pollute the least but suffer the most must have both the resources and the partnerships needed to adapt, recover, and thrive.

The Addis Ababa Declaration of ACS2 builds on the foundation laid by the Nairobi Declaration adopted at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in 2023, yet the two documents reveal an important evolution in Africa’s climate diplomacy.

The declaration is all about the shift of narratives where adaptation, resilience and nature-based solutions at the centre, explicitly calling for predictable and fair climate finance that reduces rather than adds to Africa’s debt burden.

The summit also launched the Africa Climate Innovation Compact, an ambitious new platform designed to catalyse investment and technology transfer across the continent.