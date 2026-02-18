Africa looks to mechanisation for agricultural transformation

As much as 86 per cent of Africa's 1.5 billion people is employed in agriculture. But heavy reliance on manual labour and low mechanisation is leading to worsening food insecurity in the continent, making the country poorly equipped to adapt to new challenges.

This is what emerged at the Africa Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization (ACSAM), a continental gathering organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the government of the United Republic of Tanzania, that sought to reframe mechanisation as a catalyst for Africa’s agricultural transformation.

The four-day conference, which ran in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from February 3-6, 2026, brought together farmers, academic researchers, private sector leaders, civil society, youth, mechanisation service providers and government officials, among other African agricultural stakeholders, to exchange experiences, challenge assumptions and explore practical pathways for accelerating sustainable agricultural mechanisation across the continent.

Africa has the lowest agricultural mechanisation rate globally, with less than five per cent of its cultivated land using mechanical power, leaving 50- 85 per cent of farm work to be done largely by hand. This has made farming laborious in return for poor yields, making it unattractive and driving people away from the land.

While the continent's population is ballooning, its agricultural output is declining due to growing labour shortages, rising production costs, climate variability and limited access to finance and appropriate technologies, among other challenges.