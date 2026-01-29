Africa-made climate models required for better forecasts, early warning and attribution

In many of the affected regions, the communities are mostly dependent upon agriculture and live in extremely poor conditions, especially in Mozambique and Eswatini. “Recurrent flooding and other natural hazards have trapped rural communities in the lower Limpopo River basin in a cycle of poverty. As a result, flood impacts are disproportionately severe for low-income and marginalised communities,” according to the study.

“Historical mining practices, weak environmental regulation and limited awareness of long-term impacts have entrenched persistent and severe damage to aquatic ecosystems which, in combination with long term low investment and low maintenance of aging infrastructure increased exposure dramatically,” wrote the study authors. “Pre-existing food insecurity, driven by droughts and other hazards, will be sharply amplified by the floods affecting highly exposed agricultural communities in Mozambique and Eswatini,” they added.

The WWA scientists analysed observations of a 10-day heavy rainfall event in the December-February period, which is the primary rainfall season for the region, of the previous years. They found that such an event would occur once in every 50 years in a world warmer than pre-industrial period (1850-1900) by 1.3°C. Even though this was a rare event on a climate changed planet, it would have been even rarer without warming, according to the study.

The study also found that rainfall beginning in the end of December and intensifying in the first week of January has been made 40 per cent more intense by warming.

Another major factor in the likelihood and intensity of the rains was the weak La Nina conditions currently prevalent in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. La Nina is the cooler-than-normal phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation phenomenon and generally brings good rainfall to southern Africa. La Nina conditions intensified the rains by 22 per cent, according to the study.