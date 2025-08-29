Projected rainfall changes already occurring, new climate models needed

The scenarios for changes in rainfall, especially during the monsoon season, for India due to global warming and consequent climate change that were projected for 2040 and beyond may already be occurring. This indicates that the current global and regional climate models may need to be upgraded to keep pace with the accelerated warming and consequent changes.

One such scenario is regarding the increase in the frequency of extreme rainfall events across the country. Under various scenarios of the latest Sixth Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP6) climate models, scientists expected the frequency of extreme rainfall events to increase during the latter part of the 21st century, rather than the immediate future.

The scenarios included lowest emission to the business as usual, according to a research paper published in the journal Atmospheric Research in June 2025. In the worst-case scenario known as the Shared Socio-economic Pathway 5-8.5 (SSP 5-8.5), CMIP6 climate models indicate a pronounced increase in monsoon rainfall starting around 2027, according to the paper. This seems to have already happened.

The annual frequency of daily rainfall extremes (>100 mm per day) in the past several decades (1951 to 2022) show that the trend is already increasing, with higher numbers in recent years, according to a research paper published in the journal Natural Hazards Research in September 2024.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the month of June in the past five years shows that the year 2025 clearly stands out. The number of daily rainfall events above the very heavy (>115.6 mm) category were the highest in 2025 at 502. The year 2023 recorded 494 such events, the second highest number.

The collated figures for very heavy and above rainfall events for the months of July and August in 2025 are not yet publicly available. But the frequent activity of low-pressure areas, western disturbances and other monsoon related weather systems along with the floods, flash floods and landslides across the country indicate much higher than normal number of very heavy and above rainfall events.

It is interesting that the lowest number of very heavy or above rainfall events in June occurred in 2021 when a La Niña event was ongoing in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. During a La Niña event, the chances of extreme daily rainfall over India increases. The second highest number came in 2023, when an El Niño event was ongoing in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean. During an El Niño event, the chances of extreme daily rainfall over India decreases.

Such instances indicate that the understanding of natural atmospheric and oceanic phenomena such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and its interaction with global warming and consequent climatic impacts are changing in a way that perhaps humans do not understand.